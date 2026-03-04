Astec unveils expanded aggregate and material processing lineup at ConExpo

Astec Industries is presenting its most extensive aggregate and material processing equipment lineup to date at ConExpo. The display at booth C30236 in the Central Hall features new and next-generation equipment spanning crushing, screening, washing and classifying, rock breaking, tracked mobile plants and material handling. Attendees are able to explore product features through extended-reality demonstrations guided by Astec product experts.

“ConExpo is a great opportunity for Astec to spotlight what’s next in aggregate, recycling and mining production,” says Michael Norris, group president. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do here, and attendees will see how that focus is driving a dynamic new lineup of equipment designed to move the market forward. It’s the next chapter of a portfolio rooted in proven performance and designed for the future.”

The show serves as the world premiere for several products from a new global product line developed around the needs of producers worldwide. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Astec,” says Ron Earl, group VP sales and marketing. “What you’re seeing today is part of a much larger pipeline of innovative, next-generation crushing and screening equipment, tracked mobile plants, washing systems and material-handling solutions rolling out in the months ahead. We’re incredibly energized by the scale of this product evolution, and with the strength of our global dealer network behind us, we’re positioned to deliver more value, more efficiency and more smart technology to producers than ever before.”

ConExpo 2026 also marks the first time products from recently acquired TerraSource Global are being showcased within the Astec booth, offering a unified view of the combined portfolio.

Among the equipment on display, the A60 jaw crusher builds on the A-series introduced with the A50 at WOA/AGG1 in 2025. The Telsmith T400 cone crusher features a heavy-duty bushing design and incorporates the Trac10 automated control system, a stand-alone crusher control platform that monitors, adjusts and protects the machine during operation. The 8203LPV horizontal screen uses Astec’s patented Vari-Frequency Screen Technology to minimise blinding and maintain screening efficiency across a range of applications.

“Across our crushing and screening portfolio, we’re accelerating innovation in a way that directly reflects the needs of producers,” says Stephen Whyte, VP of product management. “The rapid progression of the A-series from the A50 debut at WOA/AGG1 2025 to the appearance of the A60 here at ConExpo shows how quickly we can move when we combine customer insight with the engineering strength of our legacy brands. The updated Trac10 technology across all of Astec’s line of cone crushers and the expansion of our Vari-Frequency Screen Technology into our horizontal screens highlights our commitment to delivering dependable, high-performing solutions across every stage of the material processing circuit.”

The Kolberg 9225 dual sand plant combines dewatering with classification in a dual-split design that enables producers to generate two sand products from a single plant. Whyte notes the solution is designed to the latest BS EN 1009 standard, which he says exceeds current safety requirements in areas such as walkways and access.

The Frontier SF20 mobile screen brings telematics integration via Astec’s Signal platform to finishing applications. “The Frontier SF20 marks another successful product delivered through our new product development culture, where close collaboration with our dealers and customers ensures we design solutions that address real operational challenges. Its aggressive screen box, built with the largest in-class bearings, delivers exceptional productivity, reliability, and uptime,” says Dave McCracken, technical sales director.

McCracken also highlights the Ranger I35, a compact track-mounted horizontal shaft impactor aimed at smaller job sites. “Astec has a long-standing reputation for providing some of the most productive mobile HSI plants in the industry, and the Ranger I35 continues to build on this legacy. When you combine a large rotor and feed opening with a simple direct drive, you get a high-performing mobile crusher that is equally comfortable in recycling, demolition, and aggregate applications. Add in a compact footprint and you have an easy to transport machine that fits well in tight urban areas.”

The 36125T mobile SuperStacker is a tracked, radial, telescoping conveyor featuring a 125ft telescopic conveyor and throughput rates of up to 880tph, along with Astec’s patented Wizard Touch auto-stockpiling programme. “This unit is self-contained with an on-board genset, tracked mobile and trailer transportable,” says Alan Gilmore, regional sales manager. “Complete with a 125ft telescopic conveyor for huge stockpile capacity whilst maintaining high throughput rates at up to 880tph. Fitted with our patented Wizard Touch auto-stockpiling program for desegregated piles, this is a machine that ticks all the boxes.”

Also on show is the BTI AST series of hydraulic breakers, featuring adaptive stroke technology and automatic two-stroke control for varying material hardness. The range comes with Signal telemetry and breaker-mounted auto-lube systems as standard. “Our customers demand performance, durability, and ease of maintenance from BTI. The AST Series provides this and more,” says Terry McKague, technical sales manager. Alongside the breakers, BTI Breaker INTEL is on show, offering long-distance teleoperation and automated boom control for rock breakers in mining environments, enabling operators to run systems remotely from a control room.

Image: Astec