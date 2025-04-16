Volvo CE expands suite of digital tools and solutions

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has launched several new services and features for its suite of digital solutions.

Volvo Dig Assist was first launched in 2017, and now its suite of digital tools is being expanded once more with four new apps. Already boasting a portfolio of 2D and 3D machine control, in-field design and on-board weighing, these upgrades add further benefits for Dig Assist users.

“One thing that has defined Dig Assist, and all Volvo Assist solutions, is that they have never stood still. We have continually added to the platform to ensure maximum value to customers, as the world around us evolves too. This latest wave of updates, together with our new digital tool designed for improved invoicing accuracy, is the next exciting phase of that journey,” says Gene Kim, senior service and solutions leader at Volvo CE.

First is Lift Assist, a new app designed to improve safety and efficiency when using Volvo excavators in lifting configurations, such as lifting hook or lifting eye applications. Lift Assist tells operators how much they are lifting and the safe lifting parameters, based on the maximum possible load and position of the excavator. The result is safer swinging and loading, helping to prevent the machine from tipping over.

Customers can opt between Lift Assist Start, a free, entry-level version, or Lift Assist Advanced for high-precision weight tracking. Built to help operators achieve optimum results from their working day, the operator coaching app provides real-time data, live feedback and interactive operator guidance. On-screen metrics on utilisation, swing, dump height and fuel consumption help operators to better understand how their actions influence machine productivity, efficiency and costs, allowing them to use their Volvo excavator to its full potential.

Like Lift Assist, customers can choose from a free Start version with visual performance tracking or an Advanced version, available via subscription, that includes extra features such as performance scoring and machine utilisation breakdowns.

Dig Assist now seamlessly integrates with Topcon 3D Machine Control, bringing advanced technology to the second-generation Volvo Co-Pilot, which is up to 100 times faster than its predecessor.

Offering faster processing, larger file handling and enhanced automation, the advanced integration helps operators improve accuracy, efficiency and overall jobsite coordination when they use 3D design files directly on the Co-Pilot screen.

According to Volvo CE, the Attachment Detection system is the ideal solution for multi-attachment and tool carrier applications, speeding up attachment changes and reducing the time and expense associated with incorrect bucket selections. It works by using a ruggedized Bluetooth-enabled Smart Tag fitted to the attachment, with crowd-sourced attachment data then shared between fleet managers and operators. Combined with the Volvo Attachment Detection mobile app, users can easily keep track of attachment location, usage and performance.

Volvo CE says its new digital solution Load Ticket is designed to be simple to use but impactful for wheel loader operation. By enabling operators to seamlessly generate digital load tickets in real time from the On-Board Weighing system, it not only digitalises the flow from the machine to the office in real-time, but results in less admin, more accuracy and no lost load tickets.