Komatsu Smart Construction announces compatibility with tilt rotator specialists

Komatsu Europe’s 3D Machine Guidance system is now fully compatible with tilt rotators brands including Engcon, Steelwrist, Rototilt, and OilQuick.

Komatsu’s Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance provides real-time 2D and 3D guidance to enhance earthmoving precision, reduce rework, and optimize workflows. The system can be retrofitted on excavators ranging from 13 to 120 tonnes, including both Komatsu and non-Komatsu equipment.

As an IoT solution within the Smart Construction suite, it collects as-built data, which is visualized in a 3D digital twin within the Smart Construction Dashboard. This provides actionable insights into project progress.

Additionally, it includes a free Remote license for the lifetime of the system, allowing seamless remote file transfers and troubleshooting. Finally, payload information is automatically reported to Smart Construction Fleet, improving operational tracking and machine productivity.

“This advancement empowers operators to move materials with even greater speed and accuracy,” says Bart Vingerhoets, senior commercial manager at Komatsu Smart Construction. “With over 80% of excavators in Northern Europe already equipped with tilt rotators as standard, we are committed to evolving our digital tools in line with market demands, ensuring our customers have access to the best technology available.”

Previously, 3D Machine Guidance was only compatible with tilt buckets that swung left to right, however with this update, excavator buckets can now rotate a full 360 degrees.

“We are looking forward to seeing how our customers can benefit from the integration of our tilt rotators with Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance for a more efficient job site,” says Krister Blomgren, CEO of Engcon.