Soilmec unveils new SR-30 Eagle

Soilmec has launched its brand new small-sized drilling rig, the SR-30 Eagle. The machine inherits the best characteristics of the previous models and embodies performance, technology and attention to details. A benchmark rig for the small-diameter drilling works market, it is ideal to carry out works in residential areas and confined spaces.

The new SR-30 Eagle has been designed for operators. The cabin is compact with a perfect visibility that allows to have everything under control, it’s complete with amenities such as air conditioning and an adjustable seat. The rig also comes with useful solutions, such as the high-pressure washer kit, the compressor kit and the tool shelf, aimed at making daily work on site easier.

Above: the SR-30 Eagle is available in two version

A modern and technological rig thanks to the product suite DMS 4.0, the most important factor to increase piling reliability through improved operations, control and automated drilling functions and proactive maintenance. DMS renovation includes widgets and components on work pages to personalize visualization and improve user experience and many excavation automatisms to optimize operators daily work. ​​​​​Among these, automatic return to the centre hole, anti-slack rope system, automatic auger lifting , auto-rotary and auto-drilling functions for CFA configuration

The rig is available in two different versions. The Standard Version, that can be transported complete with 4×9 kelly bar mounted on with a weight of less than 30 tons (​​66,138 lb). The SR-30 Eagle Upgraded version with a modular mast, the Soilmec segmental one. This solution allows switching to LHR and extended CFA configurations in a simple and cost-efficient way.

Above: Eagle offers a maximum torque of 131 kNm

To better support the mechanical performance, the rig has been equipped with the latest generation StageV/Tier4f Diesel engine equipped with low-idle to improve fuel efficiency and decrease noise pollution. The 4.5-liter four-cylinders Cummins engine can deliver a maximum power of 149 kW (200 HP). ​Power and efficiency collaborates together for productivity improving: higher forces becomes available at the tool to improve the excavation. Indeformability under the hard working conditions and cabability to reach any challenging work, this is our Eagle.

The SR-30 Eagle can face even the most demanding job sites. Despite its small dimension the strength of the mast has made it possible to install a rotary with a maximum torque of 131 kNm (96619 lbft), capable of optimizing torque and rotation speed during excavation thanks to the automatic control of motor displacement. Moreover, the rotary is provided with a new hydraulic block that has been redesigned for more efficient hydraulic performance and pressure losses.

The brand-new SR-30 Eagle has a full visibility above and below the ground. The job site area surrounding the rig is kept under control by large windshield, rear-view mirrors and camera system, complete with monitor in cab. The drilling performance are monitored by the DMS on Board that provide the operator the piles data in real time.