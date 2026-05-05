Palfinger reports strong start to 2026 financial year

Palfinger has reported one of the strongest opening quarters in its history for the 2026 financial year, citing innovation, customer proximity and global expansion as the basis for the result.
“The results of the first quarter show that Palfinger continues to develop positively even in a very challenging market environment. Our global setup, broadly diversified product portfolio, and clear strategic focus enable us to consistently leverage opportunities in our core markets,” says Andreas Klauser, chief executive officer of Palfinger.
Regional performance in Q1 2026 varied across markets. Europe (EMEA) recorded an increase in demand, particularly in Northern and Southern Europe, contributing to growth in revenue and earnings. North America (NAM) remained challenging due to geopolitical tensions and tariff policies, which impacted demand and profitability.
In Latin America (LATAM), Palfinger recorded slight growth despite declining demand in Brazil. In the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), India continues to be a growth driver, while the Chinese market remains soft.
Since 23 March 2026, Palfinger has been listed on Austria’s ATX stock index. The company says the move provides additional visibility in the capital market, with new investors, including funds that track the ATX index or invest primarily in ATX stocks, expected to strengthen the share’s trading volume and international presence.
Through a partnership with US company Icon, Palfinger is developing applications in robot-assisted 3D printing for the construction industry, combining its expertise in XXL robotics and integrated solutions with Icon’s 3D printing technology.
At ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas, Palfinger presented its full product portfolio for the North American market, along with several innovations and integrated lifting solutions.
For the first half of 2026, Palfinger expects performance slightly above the previous year’s level. For the second half, the company is targeting higher revenue and EBIT above the prior-year level, with the goal of another strong year overall.
Image: Palfinger