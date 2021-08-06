New look S450 to increase Bobcat loader leadership in MEA

Bobcat has launched a fresh version of the company’s market-leading S450 radius lift path skid-steer loader, introducing Bobcat’s bold new branding scheme for the first time in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market.

The new Bobcat S450 skid-steer loader is designed to further strengthen its unrivalled Number One position in its own class and in the MEA compact loader market overall, where the company has a market share of over 50%, reaching as high as 80% in some MEA countries.

New decals emphasise reliability

The new Bobcat 3D decals that the S450 now carries for the first time in MEA emphasise the well proven Bobcat track record for very reliable equipment and maximum uptime. This gives customers in construction, rental, agriculture and general industry in the region the confidence and peace of mind to always carry out their work in a timely and productive manner. It also helps to explain why Bobcat has continued to sell an average of well over one thousand S450 machines every year in the MEA market, since its launch over six years ago.

“The new S450 introduces a fresh look for our market-leading loaders in MEA,” says Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “As well as being the most popular skid-steer loader in the region, the S450 is far and away the most reliable and as a result has the highest resale value on the market. A used S450 with 4 years/4000 h on the clock will typically sell for 60% of the original price, representing an unbeatable return on investment for our customers.“

The S450 continues Bobcat’s better-built reputation with a range of features to minimise maintenance and to protect the machine such as machine shutdown protection, self-diagnostics and battery run-down protection. In addition, the S450, like all Bobcat skid-steer loaders, utilises the industry’s only maintenance-free chaincase, which further reduces maintenance and provides even more peace of mind. This is further reflected by the extended Two Year (2000 Hour) Standard Warranty that is now available from Bobcat for the S450 and all other new Bobcat compact loaders in the MEA market.

Easy maintenance and servicing

No other skid-steer loader is as easy to access for maintenance and servicing as the Bobcat S450. There is simple, full access to the engine checks and fills, filters and battery. Unlike other brands, there is no need to raise the lift arms to service the machine, providing more time to complete maintenance and to get on with work, rather than struggling to gain service access. Bobcat has also made maintenance uncomplicated and faster with easy-to-access grease point locations on critical pivot points.

Equipped with all the latest features, the new S450 provides operators with increased performance and enhanced comfort to maximise job site efficiency. The S450 is designed to continue the success of the Bobcat range globally, where nearly one out of every two skid-steer loaders on the market is a Bobcat machine.

Easy and intuitive to operate

Offering the largest entry/exit area in its class, operators will appreciate the extra space of the wider cab on the S450. Once inside, the operator can combine the excellent manoeuvrability of the S450 in tight areas with the reach and visibility the machine provides for applications such as dumping materials over walls, backfilling or loading flatbed trucks.

As well as its compactness, the S450 skid-steer loader can now be supplied with a comprehensive choice of over 70 different product families of approved attachments, offering solutions for a very wide range of applications and providing a perfect illustration of the Bobcat Tool Carrier concept common to all Bobcat compact loaders.

The S450 now offers customers all the common loader control patterns with a choice between the popular Bobcat Standard Hand and Foot Controls or the exclusive Selectable Joystick Controls (SJC). The SJC option provides low-effort joysticks to help operators to control their loader and attachments more easily and comfortably. No other joystick in the industry comes close to delivering the level of customisation and control that is available with the Bobcat SJC system.

Enhanced comfort

Instead of the standard cab, the S450 can be equipped with a Deluxe Cab. There is also a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) option, keeping the operator’s experience more comfortable all through the year and in all locations. The Cloth Suspension Seat option is also now available on the S450, improving the operator’s comfort all year long − in both cold and hot weather − and providing more comfortable seating on slopes and inclines.

Complementing this, Bobcat provides cushioned lift and tilt cylinders on the S450 – increasing productivity and again enhancing comfort, removing the need for the operator to worry about slowing down the motion of the arms and bucket when approaching the end of the stroke. In addition, cushioned cylinders soften the impact when the lift arms contact the mainframe − greatly reducing the jostling and noise that can be caused by such collisions.

The enclosed cab on the S450 has a best-in-class pressurised interior space that keeps dust down to a minimum, keeping the inside clean and comfortable. The one-piece seal and unique, curved door pocket ensure the best possible protection in the S450 class.

Versatile duty tyres

The new S450 can be equipped with the option of Versatile Duty Tyres, with a bi-directional design for use on most common mixed surfaces, improving lifetime significantly. Industrial Solid Flex Tyres are also available as an option and are designed for intensive wear applications that have a higher risk of punctures.

Like all Bobcat loaders, the new S450 meets all MEA customers‘ expectations for performance and every time use. The design, balance and weight distribution have been perfected to deliver more usable horsepower, powerful breakout forces and faster cycle times. The Bobcat S450 loader is designed to work quicker, lift more and outperform all other machines in its class in the MEA.