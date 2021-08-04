New Holland skid steer wins Lowest Cost of Ownership Award 2021

New Holland, has won the award in the Small Skid Steer Loader Category for Lowest Cost of Ownership. EquipmentWatch, a world leader in data, software and insight for the heavy equipment industry, recently announced the winners of the 2021 Highest Retained Value (HRVA) and Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) award programmes.

These are the only industry awards that leverage third-party, unbiased, data to identify equipment that is projected to best hold its value or offer the lowest cost of ownership in the next five years. At World of Concrete 2021 trade show in Las Vegas, NV; New Holland won the award in Lowest Cost of Ownership for Small Skid Steer Loaders.

“New Holland is excited to be a part of the rapidly growing light construction business,” said Tyler Mills, director of New Holland Construction. “The positive trends in the Construction Industry are encouraging, and earning the Low Cost of Ownership Award in Small Skid Steer Loaders really reinforces our commitment to provide a meaningful product offering to our light construction customers.”