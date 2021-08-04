Cummins reports strong Q2 results

Cummins Inc yesterday reported its results for the second quarter of 2021, with strong numbers. Second quarter revenues of $6.1 billion increased 59 percent from the same quarter in 2020. Sales in North America increased 74 percent, while international revenues increased 42 percent driven by strong demand across all global markets compared to the same quarter in 2020.

“Strong demand across many of our key markets drove continued sales growth in the second quarter, particularly in North America, and resulted in solid profitability,” said chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “The strength of the order board reflects robust underlying demand in many of our markets which is remarkable considering the challenges and uncertainty we faced during this same period last year.”

2021 outlook

Based on the current forecast, Cummins maintains its full year 2021 revenue guidance of up 20 to 24 percent versus last year. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.5 to 16.0 percent and the Company expects to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in 2021 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Q2 highlights

The company released the 18th annual Sustainability Progress report, highlighting the performance versus Cummins’ 2020 environmental goals and continued pursuit of carbon neutrality through the PLANET 2050 environmental sustainability strategy. For the first time, the report includes the racial and ethnic makeup of Cummins’ U.S. workforce. The company also posted its first report aligned to the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

Cummins and Iberdrola announced an agreement to partner together to accelerate the growth of business opportunities in the electrolyzer market of Iberia, promoting the green hydrogen value chain. The alliance helps to position Cummins as a leading supplier of electrolyzer systems for large-scale projects in Iberia and Iberdrola as a leading developer of electrolyzer projects and hydrogen supplier to final industrial customers. In addition to the commercial partnership, Cummins announced plans for one of the world’s largest electrolyzer plants, which is scalable to more than 1GW per year, and will be located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.