New Holland releases super boom compact track loader

After being previewed at ConExpo 2023, New Holland Construction is officially making the groundbreaking C330 Super Boom vertical lift compact track loader commercially available for purchase in North America.

Built with a medium frame, this robust machine sets a new standard for maneuverability in confined spaces. Boasting a 66-inch working width and a robust 67-horsepower engine, the C330 vertical lift compact track loader showcases the iconic New Holland Construction Super Boom lift. This revolutionary design integrates elements such as low shoulder positioning and streamlined towers, significantly improving operator visibility and job site safety.

“The C330 vertical lift compact track loader is built with flexibility and maneuverability in mind for customers tackling residential construction, landscape and agriculture projects where lift-and-carry are essential,” states Doran Herritt, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “We have eagerly awaited the machine’s field debut and are excited to announce that day is finally here. The advanced power management technology and enhanced visibility will undoubtedly impress operators on any job site.”

Flexibility and versatility for the job ahead

The C330 vertical lift compact track loader boasts an impressive load-carrying capacity to effortlessly handle the transportation of substantial materials such as rocks, stone and timber. Leveraging the sophistication of electro-hydraulic control (E-H), the machine can navigate through tight residential spaces to seamlessly pass through backyard gates and maneuver with ease between buildings.

Featuring E-H controls, operators can effortlessly transition between ISO and H-Pattern control, granting them full control over drive functions and attachments. This versatility positions the C330 compact track loader as the ultimate solution for residential contractors and operators tackling a diverse array of tasks with a single machine. Models equipped with E-H control shine with EZ E-H control customization, allowing operators to tailor speed and sensitivity settings to match their preferences. The power management function oversees RPM speed management, ensuring continuous power supply to the drive even when handling hefty loads. With a 3,000-pound rated operating capacity at 50% tipping load, the machine has the power, strength and stability to move sizeable materials without interruptions; ultimately, enhancing overall efficiency.

Operator experience central to the C330 design

Outfitted with the Super Boom vertical lift, the C330 vertical lift compact track loader provides operators unparalleled visibility, a standout attribute. Featuring extended height and reach, this design streamlines the loading process for high-sided trucks, while the vertical lift configuration guarantees exceptional visibility and performance from the cab. Operators appreciate an unobstructed view of attachments, supplemented by a spacious visibility panel seamlessly integrated into the cab room.

Engineered with lower shoulders, slim cab pillars and a 66” heavy duty bucket, the loader makes lifting and carrying materials like pavers, wall blocks, pallets and feed easy with a strong bucket tip of 7,300 pounds and lift breakout force of 3,450 pounds. Operators also experience a smooth ride and improved track life due to the low-profile undercarriage design and steel-embedded tracks rolling on the rubber instead of the steel.

Building on the ergonomic principles of the 300 series compact track loaders, the C330 vertical lift compact track loader upholds core features like soft button joysticks and enhanced legroom for operators. The extensive 8-inch color display offers comprehensive insights into machine parameters. From engine performance and RPM to fuel level, battery life, hydraulic oil temperature and more, operators have essential information at their fingertips.

“This machine is not just a tool, but a partner in pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable results,” Herritt states. “With its innovative design and performance enhancing features, the C330 is poised to redefine lift-and-carry excellence in the worlds of construction and agriculture.”