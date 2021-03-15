New Cat D7 dozer offers increased all-round performance

Caterpillar has unveiled its latest model, the D7 dozer. The Cat D7 offers high drive undercarriage design, increased performance and the broadest choice of easy-to-use technology features to help customers get the most from the bulldozer.

A fully automatic 4-speed transmission offers optimal fuel and dozing efficiency, plus ease of operation. At 197 kW (265 hp) and an operating weight of 29,776 kg (65,644 lbs), the new D7 dozer replaces the D7E.

Next generation value

The D7 moves up to 8 percent more material per hour than the D7E, with about 6 percent more weight and 12 percent more horsepower. Blade capacity is increased by 10 percent, and the elevated sprocket undercarriage delivers better ride and balance, as well as increased penetration force.

Like the D6 and D8T, the new D7 is driven by a fully automatic 4-speed transmission. The smooth-shifting transmission continuously adjusts for maximum efficiency and power to the ground without added operator input.

The completely redesigned cab, common with the D5 and D6/D6 XE, raises the standard in comfort and productivity. Operators will find more space, multiple seat and control adjustments for optimal comfort and an easy-to-use 254-mm (10-in) touchscreen operator interface. A standard High Definition rearview camera shows prominently in the main display.

Technology choices

The D7 leads the industry with a variety of technology offerings that are easy to use and help customers get the most from an equipment investment. Slope Indicate is standard with the premium display package, showing machine main fall and cross-slope for easy reference.

ARO with Assist is a grade-ready option bundled with basic blade control and a new set of assist features that work in the background to help operators get more done in less time.

Cat Grade with Slope Assist provides basic blade positioning assistance without added hardware or a GPS signal. Updated main display makes the system intuitive and easy to use.

Factory Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides optimal mounting locations, brackets, and hardware and simplifies installation of any brand of grade control system.

Blade Load Monitor gives real-time feedback on current vs. optimal blade load to help optimize blade capacity. 1

Second generation Stable Blade works seamlessly with operator blade inputs for smoother surfaces.

Traction Control automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear. 1

AutoCarry automates blade lift to help maintain consistent blade load and help reduce track slip.1

Customers can also add factory integrated Cat Grade with 3D. Advanced Inertial Measuring Units (IMU) provide greater speed and accuracy without position sensing cylinders. Small antennas are integrated into the cab roof for better protection and GPS receivers are mounted inside so they can be secured by locking the cab doors. An intuitive 254-mm (10-in) Grade operator interface works like a smart phone, making it easy for operators to pick up quickly. Android OS platform allows installation of custom apps for more versatility.

Remote control ready

The D7 is Remote Control Ready from the factory. Internal components are integrated into machine systems and an external connector allows dealer installation of a plug-and-play roof-mounted remote control unit. Cat Command for Dozing2 provides a remote control solution for enhanced safety and greater productivity and is offered as a Command Console for line-of-sight (LOS) remote control, or with a Command Station for LOS and non-line-of-sight (NLOS) remote control (available late 2021).

Connect to greater efficiency

Cat Link telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites – by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people – and serving it up in customizable formats.