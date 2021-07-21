Manitowoc launches new Grove telescoping crawler crane

With the launch of the Grove GHC110, Manitowoc has added a crucial machine to the top end of its growing telescoping crawler crane range. Boasting an impressive 110 tonne capacity, the GHC110 joins the recently launched GHC140 to bring another robust option to the market.

The crane is designed for a range of tasks, including alternative energy applications, road and bridge construction, and utility and barge work. The GHC110’s versatility is enhanced with the optional personnel basket attachment with radio remote control. Now available in the Americas, the Grove GHC110 will make its in-person debut at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky this September.

Its five-section main boom extends from 40.4 ft – 153.4 ft, producing an impressive maximum tip height of 162 ft, or 212 ft when a standard 49.2 ft bifold offsettable swingaway boom extension is added. The main boom sections are quickly and efficiently moved into the required positions using two horizontally mounted pins and a single telescopic cylinder.

“It’s like a tough younger brother for the GHC140, our biggest model that was revealed in 2020,” said JJ Grace, Manitowoc’s product manager for GHC cranes. “It’s a perfect fit for contractors who need stout load charts and high maneuverability.”

Flexibility

The GHC110 offers 100% pick-and-carry capability across its standard 0.6°, 1.5° and 4° load charts, providing best-in-class lifting performance and superb flexibility on the job. Although the actual allowable grade for travel with no load is 36%, the Grove’s superior gradeability makes travel possible at a theoretical 57%.

The GHC110 is powered by a Cummins QSB6.7 Tier 4 Final engine rated at 249 hp/186 kW. A single variable displacement load sensing piston pump distributes power for all main functions, with a maximum operating pressure of 330 bar (4,786 psi). A three-section gear pump drives the water and oil coolers and pilot control.

The new machine’s innovative undercarriage offers several advantages in terms of reducing the need for site prep. The wide tracks (36-inch triple bar grouser shoes are standard) create a large ground contact area, resulting in a 15.5 psi ground bearing pressure when no load is carried. This wide stance also produces enhanced stability, with the hydraulically extendable and retractable cross members offering a choice of three potential track spans (gauges) in either symmetrical or asymmetrical track positions.

“Keeping one track tucked in and the other fully extended ensures the crane can maximize stability and maintain optimum lifting performance when working in confined or congested spaces,” Grace said. “With the new innovative undercarriage, there’s no need to pin the tracks or set it up on outriggers — you can just quickly transport loads or move from one static pick to the next.”

“The self-assembly process is quick and easy, too,” Grace added. “Depending on loading preference, the GHC110 can be transported to the jobsite in four or five loads, and then you can use a handheld wireless remote to control much of the assembly. Frame-mounted jacks allow for easy installation of the tracks, and the counterweights are hydraulically installed.”

Operator focussed

The engine’s noise emissions have been reduced through the addition of extra sound insulation to the engine bay. An in-cab camera enables operators to easily monitor movement of the main and auxiliary hoists. These hoists are situated side by side at the rear, reducing tailswing and providing a maximum line pull of 19,404 lbs.

An additional three exterior cameras provide increased visibility of areas where the operator’s view would otherwise be restricted. There’s also up to 20° of cab tilt to improve operator comfort and vision for long boom and extension work.