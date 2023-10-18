Manitowoc launches new Grove GRT8100-1 at GIS Expo

Manitowoc used GIS Expo 2023, Europe’s largest exhibition for the lifting, industrial and port handling, and heavy transport industries, to launch the Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane and five-axle Grove all-terrain cranes.

Enrico Angiolini, regional managing director for Manitowoc in Italy, said visitors were happy to get a first look at the GRT8100-1 and learn more about the full range of services on offer from Manitowoc.

“GIS Expo has continued to grow in importance, and we were pleased to see so many customers, colleagues, and partners at the exhibition,” he said. “We were also proud to showcase the new GRT8100-1 which is now available in Italy and which is built at our factory in Niella Tanaro, less than 200 km from Piacenza.”

The Grove GRT8100-1 is an upgraded version of the popular and successful GRT8100. Updates on the new model include a 6-cylinder, turbocharged and water-cooled Cummins B6.7 L engine compliant with Euromot Stage 5 regulations for use across Italy and the rest of Europe.

The 100 t capacity GRT8100-1 features the same impressive 360° load charts as its predecessor. It also maintains the same overall dimensions, counterweight, and five-section, 12 – 47 m full-power Megaform boom. However, it features a new chassis that gives customers the option to integrate the highly flexible MAXbase variable position outrigger system, which offers up to 15% capacity improvements in certain configurations. Operator comfort is improved thanks to a new, wider Full Vision cab with features such as a tilt/telescopic steering column, a wider, heated, electrically adjustable seat, and a three-camera package that maximizes visibility around the crane.

“The Grove GRT8100-1 is a great choice for customers looking for a strong crane with fast operations that can work productively on job sites over the long term. It’s perfect for a range of applications, including on infrastructure jobs, at power plants, in ports or in industrial facilities,” said Federico Lovera, product manager for rough-terrain cranes at Manitowoc.

In addition to the GRT8100-1, Manitowoc also showcased the GMK5150XL and the GMK5250XL-1. The GMK5150XL is a 150 t capacity crane with a 7-section, 68.7 m main boom made with Grove’s MEGAFORM design. It offers a host of attractive lifting capabilities for tower crane assembly, including the ability to lift 8.1 t at 68.7 m; 9.5 t at 66 m; and 13 t at almost 60 m. The GMK5150XL’s load charts in taxi configuration are also best-in-class, ensuring easy roadability and transport savings for owners.

Visitors also saw the GMK5250XL-1, an all-terrain crane with the longest boom in its class and unbeatable lifting performance at height. The 250 t capacity crane includes a single-engine design, which delivers up to 30% lower diesel consumption compared to previous models.