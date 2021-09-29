Maitex Valla adds 21 tonne radio or cab-controlled zero-emission mobile crane to R Series

Manitex Valla has launched the brand new V210R – a radio- or cab-controlled compact electric mobile crane that has maximum capacity of 21,0000kg and represents the latest addition to its R Series

This is a new addition covering the medium-to -large range segment for the Valla Pick & Carry cranes, for handling indoor important loads whilst maintaining compact dimensions and having the possibility to control the machine either via radio remote control or directly from its cabin.

Key strength points of this new crane are in the dimensions: only 1980 mm of maximum width and only 2000 mm of maximum height, the turning radius, of only 4100 mm, can ensure an optimal ratio of payload/dimensions, in order to be able to pass through industrial doors, and allow work in areas with space limitations.

Furthermore, due to its compactness and operating weight, the crane is easily transportable in full working configuration with the most of low bed trailers, without the need of disassembling the counterweight to send it separately and reassemble it on site.

The combination of performances is at the top of the category: a maximum capacity of 21000Kg and a maximum lift height of 12.5 meters, a maximum horizontal reach of 8.2 meters with 5900Kg of capacity; in any available configuration the operator can lift, move, and place loads with the maximum power and precision.

The new V210R incorporates the same family feeling of the “R Series” launched by Valla in 2019, with front-wheel drive with powerful AC traction electric motors on the front to maximize efficiency and rear steering oscillating axle; there are all time four points of contacts to the ground to guarantee maximum stability.

The crane has an exclusive and patented Shield – Stabilizer with a dual function: to protect the wheels from the load during the pick & carry operations and to ensure a better stability and boost lifting capacity when deployed for a safer and better handing during the lift & placement of the load.

Operator’s cab option is available, the cab has tinted glasses, openable upper door, adjustable seat and three mode adjustable steering column plus an adjustable armrest for the joystick control: the ergonomics of the new cab have been designed and developed with in mind the different working situations and obviously the different sizes of the operators, with the precise goal to provide them with a comfortable workstation to do their job efficiently but with the best comfort and maximum safety .

It can be configured in three different modes: only radio controlled, cab controlled, or cab + radio controlled; on each of the possible configurations the new Valla is simple and intuitive to use; an easy-to-manoeuvre crane with excellent performance and a very high level of safety.

The new V210R has a 220 Bar hydraulic system, 180-degree rear steering, electro-hydraulic brakes, and the on-board charger; various options are available to complete the crane making it versatile and suitable for the most specific needs: such as hydraulic winch, folding jib, forks up to 10 T.

“The V210R development is the response to precise needs coming from the crane rental professionals asking for a higher capacity machine” explains Carlo Forini, general manager of Manitex Valla.” We have listened carefully to all the aspects that have been submitted by us, by those companies specialised in indoor handling and machinery removal and we did our best to conceive a machine that will be able to satisfy the demand for a larger unit in payload and performances but still compact, easy to use and reliable.

“The “R” series from Valla and even more the new V210R represent a milestone in the evolution of our brand and our technology; we wanted to conjugate our heritage and experience with the voice of our customer to build the future of electric cranes but tailored on their needs” says Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex International. “At Valla we strive to translate the evolution of our customers’ job into solutions to increase their productivity and to provide the best return on the invested capital and, in the meantime, we are always taking care about the environment. We are confident that the new V210R will satisfy all the requirements and will be considered as a landmark in the medium-large size segment “.