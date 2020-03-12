Leica Geosystems and John Deere integrate machine control solutions for dozers

Leica Geosystems announced today its Leica Ready machine control kits will now be offered on crawler dozers by John Deere.

The John Deere Crawler Dozer Series 700-750-850 L Series will be supported with a new cable kit for the Leica iCON iGD4SP, iGD2 and iGD3 machine control solutions for bulldozer grading. The kit consists of all parts for a seamless installation of machine control, resulting in more accurate and efficient operations.

“Continuing our long history of working with John Deere, we are committed to making the jobs of construction professionals around the world easier and more productive and efficient,” said Leica Geosystems machine control director of product management, Kris Maas. “This technology integration is another example of our dedication to serving original original equipment manufacturers and their customers with innovative technology solutions.”

The Leica iCON dozer systems open new dimensions in earthmoving and fine grading. Bringing the design surfaces and alignments inside the cab, there is no longer a need for stringlines, stakes or hubs. Leica iCON iGD4SP Dual GNSS improves accuracies when working in demanding environments, such as steep slopes and spreading base material in preparation for concrete or asphalt. Combining technology for speed and precision with the dual GNSS antenna solution allows for the machine to operate at full speed while the blade is angled to efficiently control material from pass to pass.