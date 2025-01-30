Kleemann receives two German Design Awards

Kleemann was also honoured this year with the German Design Award for its technically innovative approaches. Two new products from the materials processing specialist received the coveted design award in the “Excellent Product Design” category.

With the mobile impact crusher Mobirex MR 100(i) Neo/Neoe, the jury recognised the high flexibility, which the machine owes to its compact dimensions and its low transport weight. The impact crusher includes the automatic crushing gap adjustment and the tool-free “Lock & Turn Quick Access” system which allows the crusher to be opened in only 30 seconds without the need for tools.

Moreover, the environmentally friendly drive options are future-oriented as the all-electric E-Drive drive concept enables locally emission-free work. Alternatively, the fuel-saving diesel-direct drive concept D-DRIVE is available.

The Mobiscreen Mss 502(i) Evo, Kleemann’s scalping screen, was praised by the jury for its adaptability. Its compact design and transport-friendly dimensions make the scalping screen ideal for changing locations. Thanks to the selection of different screen options, it can be tailored to meet the requirements from the operator. Sustainability was also a focus with the Mss 502(i) Evo as the electro-hydraulic dual-power drive operates locally emission-free.