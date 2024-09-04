JLG completes acquisition of Ausa

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation business and manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has announced that Oshkosh has completed the acquisition of Ausa.

Following the acquisition of Hinowa in 2023, the Ausa acquisition further supports the Oshkosh growth strategy and strengthens the JLG equipment portfolio.

Established in 1956, Ausa specialises in designing, manufacturing and selling wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and compact telehandlers for the residential, civil and road construction industry and the transportation and handling of industrial and agricultural materials.

The acquisition included Ausa’s 250,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Barcelona, Spain, approximately 350 team members and access to 200 equipment dealers worldwide.

“Ausa’s culture of innovation and quality matches the same standards we hold,” says Mahesh Narang, president, JLG, “Our shared core values around safety, productivity and sustainability position us well for the future. Together, we will work diligently, as both companies always have, to meet the needs of our customers.”

JLG and AUSA have collaborated since 2020, bringing the SkyTrak 3013 to market together.

With the acquisition, AUSA products will enhance JLG’s line of telehandlers and complement Hinowa’s line of tracked dumpers and forklifts. Both acquisitions help accelerate JLG’s growth into the specialty equipment, agriculture and landscaping markets while providing its construction and materials handling customers with an even broader array of products — all backed by JLG’s robust training, support and service infrastructure.

“Our combined capabilities, market leadership positions and complementary product offerings provide a more comprehensive solution to address market needs, expand our operational footprint and unlock growth opportunities worldwide,” adds Narang. “The acquisitions of AUSA and Hinowa help JLG create an organisation that can better serve customers globally.”