AGCO brings Fendt 600 Vario tractor to North America

AGCO Corporation has introduced its AE50 award-winning Fendt 600 Vario series tractor to North America.

The 600 Vario will come in four models (614 Vario, 616 Vario, 618 Vario and 620 Vario), ranging from 149 to 209 rated-engine hp. The series is ideal for small to medium-sized farms, capable of tackling anything from row crop farming to loader work to transportation.

“With the 600 Vario available in North America, we now have a complete line of machines perfect for any task on farms of any size,” says David Soliday, senior marketing manager at Fendt. “The 600 Vario offers everything farmers have come to know and love about Fendt tractors, including our efficient CVT transmission, comfortable FendtONE operator station and best-in-class technology suite for those looking for a nimble, multiuse machine.”

Fendt’s 600 Vario features the all-new AGCO Power CORE50 four-cylinder, five-litre engine. Combined with the Fendt iD low-speed concept, the 600 Vario achieves its maximum torque of 950 Nm at a low rpm of between 1,200 and 1,600, providing impressive performance with remarkable fuel efficiency.

The FendtONE operator station enables state-of-the-art smart farming features, bringing machine and agronomic data together in a customisable, updatable technology suite.

The new generation of Fendt’s VarioDrive CVT ensures stress-free power transmission on any surface, precisely regulating power output to each wheel through continuous measurement. Morevover, like all Fendt tractors, the Fendt 600 series offers a hydraulic reservoir separate from the transmission to eliminate any cross-contamination.