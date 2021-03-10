Hitachi unveils first next-gen wheel loader

Hitachi has unveiled the ZW220-7, it first Stage V-compliant wheel loader. The new machine is said to put operators in complete control of their workspace with industry-leading safety features and comfort in the cab.

With an operating weight of 18,190–19,450kg and net power of 157kW (210hp), the ZW220-7 has a heaped bucket capacity (ISO) of 2.8–10.0 cubic metres.

Described as the safest machine in the market, the ZW220-7’s aerial angle camera system provides operators with a 270° bird’s-eye view of the job site, while the rear obstacle detection and warning system alerts them immediately if anything is close to the rear of the machine.

The ZW220-7 loader comes with a spacious, fully redesigned cab offering some of the lowest noise and vibration levels in the market, and is said to be especially easy to use thanks to features such as an improved seat with mounted electric pilot control leavers, new monitor controller and convenient side switch panel.

Hitachi say owners will be able to increase their profits due to the impressive fuel economy and efficiency of the ZW220-7, whilst faster and more efficient short loading operations due to the approach speed control feature will further satisfy owners’ requirements.

The new ZW-7 model also loads trucks more accurately, saving time and money, using the payload monitoring system. In addition, operators can monitor the fuel consumption thanks to the new ECO gauge and performance can be improved with several adjustable functions.

Built with more durable components, intelligent prevention systems and easy maintenance features, the ZW220-7 is designed to boost performance and uptime. This can be further maximized by the use of Hitachi buckets, customized to suit the application, and robust ground-engaging tools that are easy to install and replace.

“Many years of extensive research have contributed to the development of the ZW-7 range to ensure that it meets the specific demands of European customers, from small business owners to large fleet contractors,” said Bill Drougkas, wheel loader product manager at Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe. “As a result, we believe it offers a superior experience in the cab and exceeds expectations in terms of efficiency and performance.”