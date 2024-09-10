Hitachi Construction Machinery expands operations

Hitachi Construction Machinery has started its operations in its new Salt Lake City Parts Warehouse to strengthen its supply system for service parts in western North America.

Service parts for construction and mining machinery must be supplied to customers in a rapid and reliable manner to maintain stable machinery operation. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group began operation of the Jackson Parts Warehouse (Jackson, Georgia) and McDonough Parts Warehouse (McDonough, Georgia) outside of Atlanta in 2022 to strengthen its parts supply system in the Americas.

Previously, these warehouses supplied parts to regions all over the Americas including Canada, Central and South America.

The operation of the Salt Lake City Parts Warehouse is expected to shorten the delivery lead time by approximately one to three days for service parts shipped to dealers in the US states of Utah and Alaska, the Canadian province of Alberta, and other regions of western North America.

The new warehouse is scheduled to store 30,000 different parts upon opening and ship around 500 orders per day.

Moving forward, the company plans to expand warehouse operations through further enhancement of equipment and systems.