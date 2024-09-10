MTA to exhibit at IAA Transportation

MTA will exhibit for the first time at IAA Transportation (Hall 22, Stand A13) with its new range of communication wireless technologies, covering both the original equipment and the aftermarket demand.

MTA’s offering of connectivity solutions, one of the main trends in the automotive industry, stems from the acquisition earlier this year of a business unit of Calearo Antenne S.p.A. A company with almost 70 years of experience in the development and production of reception systems such as antennas, amplifiers and cables.

MTA’s current range of antennas allows for the integration of communication technologies covering all entertainment, safety and interconnection needs.

The high quality of antennas proposed by MTA allows the creation of a reception system able to optimise the signal inside the vehicle. The functionalities include 5G mobile, V2X ((Vehicle-to-X) connectivity, high precision GNNS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), Wi-Fi up to 6 GHz and Bluetooth, alongside analogue, digital and satellite radio services reception.

Such functionalities are provided by a multifunctional rooftop antenna, designed to integrate into the looks of the vehicle, or positioned to be completely hidden in windscreen, bumper, rearview mirrors.

“With this new range of antennas and other electric components for connectivity, MTA reinforces its commitment to the development of new technologies that allows the company to increasingly present itself as a “one stop shop” for the development and production of components that are part of the electric/electronic architecture of the vehicle,” says Antonio Falchetti, executive director of MTA.