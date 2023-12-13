HD Hyundai Infracore enhances Develon brand affinity

HD Hyundai Infracore has expanded the company’s Develoncare global customer visit management programme to build on the growing affinity for the company’s Develon brand.

The company’s Develoncare customer visit service involves equipment experts from the company travelling to see customers in person to diagnose equipment issues and assist them in maintaining it in optimal condition.

HD Hyundai Infracore actively promoted Develoncare activities in Korea and several other countries, including an inspection tour of China, from February to May 2023. This was in immediate response to customer requests following the launch of new machinery models earlier this year and to support the introduction of the new Develon brand.

As of September 2023, the global Develoncare team had visited major work sites in 21 countries, including Vietnam and South Africa, with plans to expand services in Brazil and Indonesia in the fourth quarter providing an increased focus on customer support by the end of the year.

HD Hyundai Infracore also intend to enhance support for the Develon brand by focusing on managing specific customer groups, such as those using the company’s construction equipment for more than 10,000h, and equipment customers in Neom City in Saudi Arabia.

Under the Develoncare programme, when a problem is discovered, HD Hyundai Infracore form a team and bring in other experts in the field, including research and development and quality, to provide comprehensive solutions and focus on providing premium services that prioritize customer satisfaction.