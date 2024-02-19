Genie’s new TraX system delivers reduced maintenance costs

Genie’s next generation TraX system has been redesigned to simplify maintenance while delivering the same ‘no compromises’ performance customers have experienced from the market leading four-point track system.

Genie TraX is available as a factory-installed option on four popular boom lifts — two with standard lifting capacity (Z-62/40 and S-80 J) and two with Xtra Capacity lifting capacity (S-45 XC, and S-65 XC). This new Genie system is the only tracks system in the industry that can be fitted to high-capacity machines. By allowing the XC machines to maintain their dual capacity, the new Genie TraX increases the flexibility of the lifts, because it can be used on jobsites that require both additional lifting capacity and work on sensitive surfaces.

Four independent tracks ensure smooth break-over on rough terrain. Oscillating axles and the ability to swivel up and down by 22° enable the tracks to grip and climb over obstacles in the most extreme working conditions. The redesigned TraX system comes in two sizes: a small frame (for S-45 XC machines) and a large frame (for S-65 XC, Z-62/40, and S-80 J lifts).

With 50% fewer serviceable parts than other tracks systems on the market, inspections are streamlined. Aside from the rubber track and the frame, all parts are common between the small and large TraX systems, reducing parts inventory requirements for rental companies.

In addition, tracks can be swapped for tires (time to swap varies depending on the model), providing greater flexibility in terms of resale options. Additionally, Genie will offer aftermarket upgrade kits to convert 2024 and newer S-65 XC and Z-62/40 boom lift models from wheels to TraX (some restrictions apply). These kits will launch at a future date.

“Customers in telecommunications, oil and gas industries, quarries, tree care, and construction have been using TraX-equipped boom lifts for more than 15 years in all seasons and terrains — from rocky slopes to sand and gravel pits, in snow and ice,” said Sean Larin, global product director, Booms. “Redesigned TraX-equipped boom lifts have been rigorously tested in these environments and exceeded Genie’s high standard for durability and reliability,” he said.

Genie TraX systems offer an average of 72% less contact pressure compared with standard tire options. This is due to their broader weight distribution, which may provide more options to operate TraX boom lifts on sensitive, low-weight floors or in muddy terrain without placing mats or cribbing to support the machine’s weight.

The next generation Genie TraX System will be available for delivery globally in Q1 2024.