Doosan launches its first 21 tonne crawler excavators

Doosan has launched the company’s first 21 tonne crawler excavators – the new DX210-7, DX210NLC-7 and DX210LC-7 models – offering a choice of short, long and narrow or long and wide track configurations, respectively.

The new DX210-7 short track model is ideal for use on soft ground surfaces where lower ground pressure is required and is a compact unit offering advantages for working in confined spaces and for transportation. The DX210NLC-7 narrow track excavator is aimed at countries such as Italy, where either regulations or customer preferences call for the narrow track configuration, providing Doosan with another high performing option to offer customers in the 20 tonne sector. Perfect for rental companies, the new DX210LC-7 machine has a similar long track set-up to Doosan’s heavier DX235LC model.

New stage V engine

All three new 21 tonne models are powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06V six cylinder diesel engine, providing 124 kW (166 HP) at 1800 RPM. The DL06V engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced.

This is combined with super-efficient DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology to ensure minimal emissions. Thanks to the new technology, maintenance of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) has been greatly reduced, with no maintenance required until the machine has operated for 8000 hours.

SPC3 Smart Power Controls

The enhanced fuel efficiency of the DL06V engine in combination with a new hydraulic main valve and the new generation SPC3 Smart Power Controls provides increased fuel saving. There are four power modes (P+, P, S or E) now available on the new models, which help to simplify the operation of the new excavators and can be set in both one-way and two-way working modes.

The new DX210-7, DX210NLC-7 and DX210LC-7 models utilise the hydraulic system used on Doosan’s heavier DX225LC-5 model, ensuring the operator has the fastest possible response, precision and hydraulic capacity to carry out their work. In addition to higher performance and cost savings, the new excavators offer more new features as standard than other machines on the market, many of which are common to the other new medium-sized excavators currently being launched by Doosan. These provide major enhancements in machine controllability, versatility, operator comfort, uptime and return on investment, with a strong focus on increased productivity and robustness.

Heavy counterweight for tiltrotator work

The new features include a heavy 4.7 tonne standard counterweight particularly suited for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators. The heavier counterweight also contributes to the high lifting and digging capacities of the new excavators. They also incorporate as standard a new lifting eye that forms part of the casting for the push link for the bucket attachment at the end of the arm. The new lifting eye has a maximum capacity of 5 tonne and has a special bush insert to prevent deformation of the lifting hole.

Complementing the increased stability provided by the heavy counterweight, the excavators have a new smart hydraulic system that offers an improvement of around 30% in attachment work. The new system applies a smart hydraulic logic for optimal distribution of the hydraulic flow rate when both the arm and attachment are working simultaneously, with a new priority valve and an additional hydraulic line maintaining continuous hydraulic flow to the attachment, even when the arm is being used.

New tiltrotator mode

There is a new Tiltrotator Mode on the control panel in the new 21 tonne excavators, which can be selected to ensure an optimized hydraulic flow and helps to maximize the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. This new tiltrotator mode is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

New fine swing function

Another standard new feature is the Fine Swing function which minimizes the shaking that a lifted object undergoes at the start or stop of a swing movement with the excavator, to increase the safety of nearby workers and to prevent damage caused by the object falling from the excavator.

When Fine Swing activates, the overrun disappears, allowing the excavators to smoothly reach maximum swing speed, whilst removing the shock from the turn reversal at the moment of stopping, resulting in a smooth stop.

Increased comfort and controllability

The state-of-the-art cab on the new excavators excels in terms of spaciousness and ergonomics, taking operator comfort and ease of operation to new levels. As well as a new high quality seat, the enhanced cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications.

Key new features in and around the cab: