Caterpillar announces strategic alliance with Newmont to achieve zero emissions mining

Caterpillar Inc. has announced a strategic alliance Newmont Corporation, the world’s largest gold mining company to deliver a fully connected, automated, zero carbon emitting, end-to-end mining system. Together, they will collaborate to create a safer, more productive mine, and substantially support Newmont in reaching their 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets of more than 30%, with an ultimate goal of being net zero carbon by 2050.

Building pathways to decarbonisation is essential for the future of mining. Newmont’s surface and underground mining fleets are responsible for approximately 40% of the company’s carbon emissions. Building a new model for surface and underground mining is critical to delivering on Newmont’s emissions reduction targets.

“Caterpillar is committed to providing transformational advancements in safety, sustainability and technology,” said Jim Umpleby, chairman and CEO of Caterpillar Inc. “We share Newmont’s dedication to a reduced-carbon future, and we’re honoured to work together on this industry leading effort.”

Under the agreement, Newmont plans to provide a preliminary investment of $100 million as the companies set initial automation and electrification goals for surface and underground mining infrastructures and haulage fleets at Newmont’s Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Colorado, U.S.A. and Tanami mine in Northern Territory, Australia. The goals include: