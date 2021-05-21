Doosan continues roll-out of award-winning wheel loaders

The new DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders have been launched by Doosan Infracore Europe, the latest additions to the company’s award-winning DL7 range following the launch of seven larger DL-7 machines in December 2020.

Like the existing models, the DL220-7 and DL250-7 introduce a next generation design, incorporating a powerful new Stage V compliant engine and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a superb environment and experience for the operator.

Charlie Park, CEO of Doosan Infracore Europe, said: “We have been delighted with the reception we received for the launch of the first seven models in the DL-7 wheel loader range at the end of last year. The new DL220-7 and DL250-7 provide all of the same innovations provided by the larger models ensuring market-leading operator comfort, fuel economy, productivity and durability.”

Increased versatility for hydraulic attachments

The DL220-7 and DL250-7 loaders have smooth and responsive hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulic connections. They are equipped as standard with a 3rd spool valve with settable flow and detent function, providing a constant flow for hydraulically driven attachments. A 4th spool valve is available as an option on both models.

Operators can easily and comfortably control hydraulic attachments via the proportional switch on the joystick. Various tyre options are also available from leading global manufacturers, to cover the widest possible range of conditions and applications. In addition, the new wheel loaders can be ordered with an optional 300 kg counterweight, depending on the application.

These include the transport and delivery of soil, sand, aggregates and other materials in industry, agriculture, recycling, waste, construction, demolition, mining and quarrying. Doosan is also offering a wider choice of options to provide more work tools for a better match with applications, further increasing output.

The standard bucket capacities on the DL220-7 and DL250-7 are 2.3 and 2.5 m3, respectively.

The Z-kinematic lift arm delivers high breakout forces and lifting capacities, especially for heavy materials, and a large dump angle for efficiently unloading sticky materials. Both wheel loaders are available as HL versions featuring a high lift arm and the 300 kg counterweight, where higher dump heights and increased versatility are required.

Higher performance

The LIS (Load Isolation System) provides a smoother ride and higher comfort for the operator, as well as higher productivity due to improved stability when the wheel loader is moving. The lift arm is cushioned by a hydro-pneumatic accumulator linked to the lift hydraulic system, acting as a shock absorber. The benefits include reduced cycle times, higher performance and better fuel efficiency while carrying out load and carry applications.

The DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders have automatic 4-speed powershift transmission and Limited Slip Differential (LSD) axles as standard. Options include a 5-gear powershift transmission with Lock-up torque convertor and heavy duty HDL axles, providing enhanced traction with Differential Hydraulic Lock (DHL), especially in high-load environments. The differential hydraulic 100% lock can be engaged at full torque automatically without any action from the operator.

Improvements have been made throughout the powertrain, to provide operators with an 11% increase in travel speeds up to a maximum of 40 km/h.

Full 3-year/5000 warranty as standard

The upgraded hydraulic system and major parts ensure greatly improved durability and maintainability. Providing increased peace of mind for the customer, the high reliability and quality of the new DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders are backed up by a standard full 3-year/5000 hour warranty.

Increased fuel efficiency

Power is provided by the new Doosan DL06V Stage V 6-cylinder engine on the DL220-7 and DL250-7 wheel loaders, with an output of 119 kW (160 HP) and 128 kW (172 HP), respectively. The new DL06V engine offers up to 5% greater fuel efficiency than the previous generation machines, whilst delivering impressive output and torque.

The new engine meets Stage V emission regulations without the need for exhaust gas recirculation, through the use of selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter after-treatment technologies.

The Doosan Smart Guidance System (DSGS) is a new feature which analyses the driving habits and behaviour of the operator and helps them to achieve the most fuel-efficient operation. The DSGS provides a score and guide (the Score-Graph) of the operator’s driving pattern to show fuel economy, efficiency and durability by category.

Operator visibility

The new cab offers a greatly improved field of vision for the operator, with blind spots around the cab minimized and a 14% larger glass window area compared to the previous DL-5 models. The DL220-7/DL250-7 wheel loaders also offer the option of electrically adjustable rear view mirrors for added safety. Full LED working lights are installed on the cab (two on both the front and rear as standard, with the option of four or six each at the front and rear). For higher pedestrian safety, the LED lights on the rear onnet have an automatic strobe function to indicate when the wheel loader is reversing.

An air compressor with air blower is available as an option – fitted in the cab for easy access, this is a powerful tool that can be used to clean the cab and daily maintenance whenever necessary.

Ergonomic cab design

Inside the cab, the new wheel loaders offer significantly enhanced operating comfort, an enhanced steering system and advanced electronic controls. Using the new Doosan Smart Key system on the control panel in the cab, the operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft. The Smart Key system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also includes two USB sockets.

The new cab has a Grammer Actimo XXL seat with fully adjustable horizontal and vertical suspension settings, a pneumatic lumbar function and seat heating as standard. There is a 3-point safety belt with alarm icons on the new Doosan Smart Touch and on the gauge panel, which features a new layout and anti-reflective glass.

The new EMCV (Electric Main Control Valve) joystick fully integrated in the armrest is another standard feature in the cab, providing the operator with smoother and precise controllability of the lift arm and attachments on the wheel loaders. Features available via the EMCV system include Automatic Return-to-Dig, Bucket Tilt Kick-out and the Bucket crowd stop position and shock prevention for higher operator comfort.