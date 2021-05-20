Jungheinrich presents new ERD 220i electric pallet truck

Jungheinrich has unveiled its new electric pallet truck ERD 220i at a recent virtual event. The forklift truck is designed for flexible use in the handling warehouse and to load and unload trucks.

The new ERD 220i has L2 dimension of just 1,065 mm and is therefore the most compact truck in its class. Compared to its predecessor, the 220i is more than 300mm shorter thanks to its new lithium-ion battery concept, which results in a space reduction of approximately 25 per cent.

The compact dimensions make the electric pallet truck particularly versatile and agile to drive. Its turning radius has been reduced to just 1,985 millimetres. This creates new free space in existing warehouses and enables precise manoeuvring even in confined spaces. It also allows for completely new concepts in future warehouse planning.

“The ERD 220i offers maximum space efficiency. Travel routes require less space and aisle widths can be reduced. This enables us to provide our customers who use the ERD 220i with more storage space on the same warehouse surface,” says Torben Sell, the responsible product manager at Jungheinrich.

Instead of installing a large battery between the platform and forks as has been the case in the past, Jungheinrich has used two battery modules of 130 Ah in the ERD 220i that are accommodated within the truck chassis. The removal of the heavy battery tray offers significant benefits in the truck performance. By doing this, Jungheinrich has enhanced the weight distribution of the ERD 220i in favour of the driving parameters, which is evident in the powerful acceleration and enables driving speeds of up to 14 km/h. The space saved also makes it possible to offer the truck in two spacious platform versions without having to make any relevant sacrifices in compactness and agility. Both platforms have fixed lateral protection panels on three sides and allow for safe driving and comfortable standing.

“The ERD 220i is more compact, comfortable and safer than all other forklift trucks in its class. The ERD 220i is redefining the triad of agility, safety and ergonomics with the new battery concept. It makes no compromises and is the forklift truck our customers have been searching for for a long time,” explains Sell.

Loading and unloading trucks is one of the toughest intralogistics operations for both man and machine. Jungheinrich has therefore developed various features for the ERD 220i to offer increased safety, comfort and ergonomics which also enable greater productivity. The pallet truck recognises as soon as it is in a truck through an ultrasound sensor. This automatically activates the working lights, illuminates the truck and ensures pallets are lifted quickly and safely – this is particularly beneficial in the early morning hours.

The truck also reduces the speed to a tempo set by the customer so that the driver is able to get over the threshold between the truck and warehouse without putting unnecessary strain on their back. An intuitive adjustable, weight-dependent suspension on the ERD 220i also helps to make the vigorous travel on ramps easier on the back. The LED light “Floor Spot” was protected and integrated into the side wall as a safety feature that can be ordered ex works and increases the visibility of the truck on its transport journeys in the warehouse.

The smartPILOT already known from the ERC has now also been introduced into the new ERD 220i. It allows the intuitive control of all truck functions with just one hand, comes with the option of an automatic centring of the steering wheel and is now adjustable in height as standard. “Get in and go – the new ERD 220i and ERE 225i are extremely easy to drive,” says Sell explaining the advantage. “Shorter training times for new drivers or for a frequently changing workforce are positive effects along with employees suffering less fatigue.” The new charger interface ensures the direct connection of the truck to external quick chargers. The optional built-in charger that enables charging at any socket offers particular flexibility.

Its new lift mast version allows the ERD 220i to be used even more broadly in future and, in addition to loading and unloading, it can also be used for stacking. A new triple lift mast offers by far the highest platform height of a truck in this segment at 3,760 mm. The height of the lift mast is made so compact that the truck can be used problem-free in the truck trailer. The ERD 220i can also be used as a double-decker by raising the support arm lift and can transport two pallets on top of each other, which offers significant efficiency gains, especially when loading and unloading trucks.

Jungheinrich is also launching a new battery-powered pallet truck on the market in the summer based on the truck platform of the ERD 220i. The ERE 225i is even more compact than the ERD 220i and ideal for operations without stacking tasks. The compact version of the truck has an L2 dimension of just 898 mm, which results in a reduction of 270 mm compared to its predecessor. By eliminating the lift mast and removing the previous battery tray, the driver of the ERE 225i is much closer to the forks, which improves the view of the goods and the forks. This significantly improves the overall view during the work process, which makes driving more intuitive.