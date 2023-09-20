Develon completes extensive launch of tracked excavator models

Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, has completed the launch of the 19 models as part of the company’s latest generation ‘DX-7M’ range of tracked excavators from two to 53 tonne for Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets worldwide. The new excavators are designed for a wide range of markets from construction, rental, recycling, waste processing and utilities to mining and quarrying.

ABOVE: The DX225LC-7M is one of a staggering 19 new models released by Develon

From the smallest model in the range, the DX27Z-7M 2.8 tonne mini-excavator, to the largest, the DX530LC(A)-7Mexcavators, the ‘DX-7M’ models all offer significantly improved performance compared to the previous generation machines. This is due to many enhancements including more powerful engines and new higher flow hydraulic systems.



Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) System

The DX200A-7M 20t excavator and all the larger excavators from the DX300LC(A)-7M upwards incorporate Develon’s Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) cutting-edge technology. The VBO system utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system for productivity increases of up to 17% and fuel efficiency improvements of up to 32%, depending on the model and the mode selected.

The closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electronic pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

Improved feedback to the operator through the joystick results in enhanced machine control and less operator fatigue. The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

ABOVE: all larger excavators incorporate Develon’s Virtual Bleed Off technology

Another feature of most of the models from 20t and above that contributes to decreased fuel consumption is the advanced Smart Power Control (SPC) system from Develon. The SPC system controls engine RPM automatically to supply the appropriate torque depending on workload and speed, to ensure the best fuel efficiency.

New high-comfort cabs

The completely redesigned cabs on the DX-7M excavators provide maximum comfort and total control of all aspects of the equipment. Several ventilation and air conditioning options are offered to meet any additional needs.

Enhanced safety is also ensured by the seat-belt warning alarm system and the AVM (Around View Monitor) system, which is designed to prevent accidents caused by blind spots.

Other comfort aspects of the new cabs include new interior with a dark grey base for a modern look, upgraded heating and ventilation functions for operator, 8-inch touchscreen monitor for intuitive operation, DAB audio (hands free, Bluetooth), a choice of fabric seat with heating function or leather seat and ergonomic footrest for reduced ankle fatigue.

ABOVE: Develon’s own Smart Power Control (SPC) helps contribute towards decreased fuel consumption

Increased reinforcement

The DX200A-7M and DX220AF-7M models have additional reinforcement for exceptional off-road performance. Every key component meets Develon’s global standards. In the DX200A-7M, the hydraulic components and the engine tank have been strengthened and the robust frames and structures are designed to stand up to the rigours of tough workplaces.

Similarly, the DX220AF-7M is fully armoured from top to bottom to help maximise uptime on all types of extreme terrain, including forestry work.