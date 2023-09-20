Nominees revealed for Agritechnica’s Systems & Components trophy

As part of Agritechnica, the DLG awards the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers Choice. In doing so, it recognizes the great importance and innovative strength of the supplier industry for agricultural engineering. The jury of development engineers from the agricultural engineering sector nominated 20 innovations for the shortlist. The three winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on November 12 at the Expert Stage in Hall 17, Booth H02.

Systems and components play a key role in the development of innovative agricultural technology. With the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice, DLG honors components or systems with novel or significantly improved concepts that can make a significant contribution to the development and production of agricultural machinery and other off-highway machinery. Key evaluation criteria are practical significance for the industry, benefits in terms of profitability and processes, as well as for the environment and energy consumption, but also improvements in terms of workload and safety. The award is thus an ideal complement to the renowned AGRITECHNICA Innovation Award, the DLG Novelty Award for innovative products and machinery in agriculture.

Full list of 21 nominees 2023

AEF – Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation e.V.

Enhanced Road safety for agricultural vehicles



AGREENCULTURE

AGCbox



agroparts LexCom Informationssysteme GmbH

agroparts spare-parts research based on image recognition



ARGO-HYTOS GmbH

Return filters with AirEX air separation



BONDIOLI & PAVESI GmbH Deutschland

E.D.I. (Electronic Data Interchange) Driveshaft



COBO S.p.A.

VDS-ATX



elobau GmbH & Co. KG in Kooperation mit SAME DEUTZ-FAHR DEUTSCHLAND GmbH und Competence Center ISOBUS e.V.

aISA (adaptive Interface Systems in Agricultural tractors)



Fernsteuergeräte Kurt Oelsch GmbH

Steering Joystick LRP-2515



iGRAIN Eye-Grain ApS

iGRAIN All-In-One Sensor Cable



Impro Fluidtek Europe Sarl

RE 550 Series



IWN GmbH & Co. KG

VariQtire



Lenord, Bauer & Co. GmbH

VarioCODER



MOBA Mobile Automation AG

HLC-4000 Wheel loader weighing system



Rockinger Agriculture GmbH

RO845D automatic 50mm hitch with camera system



Rockinger Agriculture GmbH

KS80 Ball hitch with wear insert



Rockinger Agriculture GmbH

Ball hitch KS80 with safety sensor



SCHUMACHER GmbH

ARISTA crop lifter



Thomas Group

IPH (Integrated Pilot Head)



Ullmanna s.r.o.

AROW



Walterscheid GmbH

Walterscheid Connected Service Counter

