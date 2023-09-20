Subscribe
Nominees revealed for Agritechnica’s Systems & Components trophy

As part of Agritechnica, the DLG awards the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers Choice. In doing so, it recognizes the great importance and innovative strength of the supplier industry for agricultural engineering. The jury of development engineers from the agricultural engineering sector nominated 20 innovations for the shortlist. The three winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on November 12 at the Expert Stage in Hall 17, Booth H02.

Systems and components play a key role in the development of innovative agricultural technology. With the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice, DLG honors components or systems with novel or significantly improved concepts that can make a significant contribution to the development and production of agricultural machinery and other off-highway machinery. Key evaluation criteria are practical significance for the industry, benefits in terms of profitability and processes, as well as for the environment and energy consumption, but also improvements in terms of workload and safety. The award is thus an ideal complement to the renowned AGRITECHNICA Innovation Award, the DLG Novelty Award for innovative products and machinery in agriculture.

Full list of 21 nominees 2023

    • AEF – Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation e.V.
      Enhanced Road safety for agricultural vehicles

 

    • AGREENCULTURE
      AGCbox

 

    • agroparts LexCom Informationssysteme GmbH
      agroparts spare-parts research based on image recognition

 

    • ARGO-HYTOS GmbH
      Return filters with AirEX air separation

 

    • BONDIOLI & PAVESI GmbH Deutschland
      E.D.I. (Electronic Data Interchange) Driveshaft

 

    • COBO S.p.A.
      VDS-ATX

 

    • elobau GmbH & Co. KG in Kooperation mit SAME DEUTZ-FAHR DEUTSCHLAND GmbH und Competence Center ISOBUS e.V.
      aISA (adaptive Interface Systems in Agricultural tractors)

 

    • Fernsteuergeräte Kurt Oelsch GmbH
      Steering Joystick LRP-2515

 

    • iGRAIN Eye-Grain ApS
      iGRAIN All-In-One Sensor Cable

 

    • Impro Fluidtek Europe Sarl
      RE 550 Series

 

    • IWN GmbH & Co. KG
      VariQtire

 

    • Lenord, Bauer & Co. GmbH
      VarioCODER

 

    • MOBA Mobile Automation AG
      HLC-4000 Wheel loader weighing system

 

    • Rockinger Agriculture GmbH
      RO845D automatic 50mm hitch with camera system

 

    • Rockinger Agriculture GmbH
      KS80 Ball hitch with wear insert

 

    • Rockinger Agriculture GmbH
      Ball hitch KS80 with safety sensor

 

    • SCHUMACHER GmbH
      ARISTA crop lifter

 

    • Thomas Group
      IPH (Integrated Pilot Head)

 

    • Ullmanna s.r.o.
      AROW

 

    • Walterscheid GmbH
      Walterscheid Connected Service Counter

 

  • Zunhammer GmbH
    FLUSTO
