Intermat Innovation Award enters 9th year

The international Intermat Innovation Awards competition pays tribute to equipment, technology, services or products that contribute to driving progress in the construction, infrastructure and materials industries, and to achieving the major transitions in the sector. Its ninth edition will be held under the auspices of the next edition of Intermat, the sustainable construction solutions and technology exhibition, taking place from 24 to 27 April at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre.

A springboard and global showcase for innovation in the construction sector

All the Intermat 2024 exhibitors and co-exhibitors taking part in the competition benefit from unique visibility before, during and after the exhibition to promote the innovation of a product, service, item of equipment, technology or solution, and offer it nationwide and international publicity. Exhibitors are invited to compete in five categories corresponding to each of the tradeshow’s hubs of expertise:

Earthmoving, Demolition and Transportation Lifting and Handling Roads, Materials and Foundations Building, Civil Engineering and Concrete Sector New Technologies and Energies

Among the new developments in this ninth edition, entrants can compete in the new category New Technologies and Energies (electric, hydrogen, natural gas energies, autonomous vehicles, virtual technology engineering, etc.), while four special awards recognising initiatives by companies offering a specific innovation will also be presented:

World of Concrete Europe Award Low carbon Initiative and Solution Award Start-up Award Safety Award

A judging panel made up of French and international users and experts

The jury for the Intermat Innovation Awards, mainly made up of users, experts from construction sector companies or bodies, comprises nine French members and seven international members involved in the themes of zero carbon and energy but also in the areas of cost savings, safety or training, which are all central topics at the 2024 edition of the show.

The jury will screen the entries for those where the product, service, equipment or technology contributes a breakthrough in the areas of cost savings, technical design and technology used, operation, usage and environmental protection, before selecting the nominees and finally designating the winners in the five categories and those of the four special awards.