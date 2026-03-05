CONEXPO: New Holland Construction highlights electric mini excavator and track loader

New Holland Construction is expanding its electric equipment portfolio with the launch of two machines at ConExpo: the E25X electric mini excavator and the C314X electric mini track loader.

The E25X is a 2.5-tonne electric mini excavator powered by a 102-volt lithium-ion battery with a 32.2kWh gross capacity. An onboard 240-volt 1-phase charging system enables a full charge from 0-100% in approximately nine hours, with a 20-80% charge achievable in around five hours.

Runtime ranges from four to eight hours depending on application and hydraulic demand. Weighing approximately 5,200lb in standard ROPS configuration, the machine offers an 8ft dig depth and is suited to foundation work, utility installation, outdoor plumbing and demolition.

Electro-hydraulic controls feature Eco, Standard and Power modes, and the machine is available in both ROPS and enclosed cab configurations with a heat option. A two-way blade with float supports grading, and the machine is compatible with a full range of New Holland Construction attachments including hydraulic hammers, augers, breakers, mechanical thumbs and bucket options.

The C314X electric mini track loader builds on New Holland Construction’s existing mini track loader design in a fully electric configuration. Powered by a 102-volt lithium-ion battery with a 23.5kWh gross capacity, the machine charges in approximately eight hours. It is available in narrow and wide-track configurations with standard rubber or optional non-marking tracks.

Eco, Standard and Power motor speed settings allow operators to balance efficiency and performance depending on the attachment in use. Standard single auxiliary hydraulics at 14gpm support both single-flow and bidirectional attachments, and the machine features a 14-pin electrical connection for complex attachments. Bucket options include 36- and 42-inch configurations depending on track width selected.

Enhanced LED lighting, including standard boom-mounted lights, improves visibility in low-light and indoor conditions, and an optional beacon strobe light is available for additional jobsite safety.

Both machines are suited to environments where emissions restrictions, noise limitations or both apply – including retail construction, interior fit-out, demolition, greenhouse operations, and work near schools, residential areas and livestock facilities.

“At the end of the day, contractors need machines that help them get more done, and electric equipment gives them that greater flexibility,” says Jake Sickels, product marketing manager for New Holland Construction North America. “We designed the E25X and C314X, so customers don’t have to rethink their workflow. These solutions eliminate obstacles related to emissions and noise that contractors often face, enabling them to take on a broader range of projects.”

Both machines come standard with a seven-year telematics subscription through myNewHollandConstruction, providing access to machine utilisation metrics including hours worked, productivity and jobsite cost data.

“What excites us most is the ability to reach customers we haven’t traditionally served, especially those operating in highly regulated environments. Now, we can bring them into the New Holland Construction family with machines, technology and a dealer network that meets their unique operation goals without sacrificing capability or performance,” Sickels says.

The E25X and C314X are being launched at New Holland Construction’s booth (#29055) in the Festival Grounds at ConExpo, where attendees can also access myNewHollandConstruction telematics kiosks.

Image: New Holland Construction