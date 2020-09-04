Caterpillar releases stunning new 963 track loader

When maximum return on equipment investment is key, track loader versatility means one machine and one operator can dig, load, carry, fill and more. The new Cat 963 track loader combines versatility with up to 10 percent better fuel efficiency, more productivity and cab and controllability improvements. The 963 meets EU Stage V emission standards. At 151 kW (202 hp) and an operating weight of 20 358 kg (44,881 lbs), the new 963 crawler loader replaces the 963K.

Operation made easy

The 963 is easy to operate from an updated cab with suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls. An intuitive 254 mm (10 in) touchscreen dash display is easy to use and features a standard High Definition rearview camera. Slope Indicate helps make operation easier by showing machine mainfall and cross slope right on the display.

The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers/compact track loaders. Or choose the more traditional V-lever/foot pedal controls. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response – fine, normal, coarse – to match operator preference or application. Smoother implement and steering response, and improved steering performance provide more controllability.

More productivity + less fuel

The 963 is powered by a Cat C7.1 engine that produces 15 percent more peak torque than the previous model for more power to the ground under load.

Up to 10% fuel consumption reduction is achieved with the Auto Mode that will adapt the engine speed to the load. Eco Mode will use even lower speed for further reduction in fuel consumption in lighter duty applications. Power Mode will keep engine speed high to feel readily available power at all times.

An optional Performance Series bucket boosts productivity up to 20 percent. An optional Fusion™ Quick Coupler enables fast attachment changes. A variety of buckets, forks and other tools can be shared among track loaders, wheel loaders and other Fusion compatible machines.

Purpose-built Low Ground Pressure (LGP) and Waste Handling machines are factory equipped with specialised undercarriage, guarding and other features designed to take on the toughest tasks.

Connect to greater efficiency

Cat LINK telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites – by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people – and serving it up in customizable formats.