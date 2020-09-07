Wacker Neuson unveils new mini-excavators

Wacker Neuson has released two new tracked excavators in the 4- or 5-metric ton class. With the ET42 and EZ50 – the Z stands for zero tail, with no rear overhang – the company expands its portfolio, which ranges from 800-kilogram to 15-metric tonne excavators, to include two powerful machines that are suitable for a wide variety of applications.

“In designing the new mini-excavators, it was important to us to develop compact machines that are easy to handle, impressive in their performance and in keeping with the latest technological developments,” says Stefan Bogner, managing director of Wacker Neuson Linz GmbH, the research and development centre of expertise in excavators within the Wacker Neuson Group. “Both excavators offer the perfect mixture of time-tested and proven characteristics, innovative features and the highest comfort and safety standards to our customers. All of that can be applied flexibly and thus particularly economically – a real boost for every construction site.”

High performance, compact dimensions, comfortable operation: these are the demands being put on excavators of this class. With the tracked conventional tail excavator ET42 and the tracked zero-tail excavator EZ50, Wacker Neuson offers the ideal combination of these requirements. The powerful drive allows customers to deploy the machines for demanding tasks as well. The wide-opening covers make access to all service points easier, which results in less downtime and thus cost savings.

The generously dimensioned radiators and the efficient hydraulic system make it possible to use the excavators for applications with very high ambient temperatures (up to +45 degree Celsius) without suffering a loss of performance – another extra in flexibility. Both excavators are impressive for their high lifting and digging power for quick work cycles and the 3-point kinematics for more break out force, insertion depth and dumping height. This provides the construction site with tangible benefits: thanks to the high break out force, even applications on very rocky or stony ground, for example, are no problem.

Efficient and safe work

The innovative hydraulic system “Load Sensing Flow Sharing” ensures precise control and high performance efficiency: the machine adjusts automatically to the load and the joystick movement remains constant for the operator at all times. This makes working with the excavator particularly comfortable. Four additional control circuits allow the use of a great variety of attachments, such as, for example, a Powertilt with gripper. For the end user, this opens up many more varied application areas. In addition, with the new pressure release switch, hydraulic attachments can be changed more easily and quickly, making the sequence of operations on the construction site smoother and operation more comfortable. The optional auto-stop function switches off the engine after a longer period of inactivity, which makes working with the excavators more efficient.

Both excavators also score points in the area of safety: The new Active Working Signal (AWS) guarantees a higher level of safety for persons in the work area of the excavator: when the excavator is ready for use, a red LED strip, integrated in the engine hood, lights up. This way, all persons on the construction site know that the excavator is in service – a simple but effective feature for more construction site safety. A rear camera including a 7-inch display for even more safety in everyday work is also optionally available. LED headlights ensure perfect view and safe working even at night: the excavators are optionally equipped with a total of seven headlights.

The tracked conventional tail excavator ET42 as well as the zero-tail excavator EZ50 are ideally suitable for confined construction sites thanks to their compact design. The zero-tail excavator EZ50 allows particularly safe working at walls, the side of the road, or with other limitations. Additionally, on both excavators, the lifting arm cylinder is protected from damage by the piston rod protection made of flexible synthetic material. Thanks to the elastic material, no deformations are left after contact with the bucket, which saves repair costs as well as time.

Roomy cab for even greater comfort

The cab of the excavators ET42 and EZ50 is designed spaciously in a way that the operator has optimal view of all sides, especially of the right-hand track and the attachment. “The operator should feel good in the cab and be able to get his bearings quickly and easily,” Bogner adds. “For this reason, we placed great value on intuitive operation and the greatest possible overview.” The machine is operated simply by means of a joystick, jog dial, 3.5-inch display and keypad. For example, using these elements, the quantity of hydraulic oil required for each individual attachment can be stored and saved. This makes changing the attachments easy and comfortable and prevents possible damage due to incorrectly set oil quantities. Other features benefiting the operators consist of a cell phone holder with USB charging function, a radio with intercommunication station, and a powerful air-conditioning system.