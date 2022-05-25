Bobcat launches approved used equipment programme

Following a pilot introduction, Bobcat has launched ‘Bobcat Certified’, the company’s new Certified Pre-Owned Program, offering customers a dependable route to procure a quality used machine, in a market where the supply of construction machines is being rapidly outpaced by demand.

The new scheme has been launched first in the UK and Ireland, France and Germany, with Bobcat Certified machines available from Bobcat Authorised Dealers in these countries. Further countries are being added in the course of 2022, starting with Italy, Spain and Sweden. The new program ensures customers are offered premium class certified used machines backed by up-to-date condition, safety and operational checks carried out and certified by Bobcat dealers.

Bobcat Certified aims to deliver machines of the highest quality and reliability, providing customers with a ‘like new’ experience, while demonstrating Bobcat’s commitment to maintaining the highest residual value for the entire Bobcat range.

Machines have to meet a series of preset criteria to be eligible. These machines are then inspected and if approved as Certified, are then updated to adhere to Bobcat’s latest quality and safety standards. Each certified machine has proven reliability with Bobcat’s rigorous two-step inspection process, the latest service schedule using Bobcat genuine parts, oil checks, all necessary software upgrades and a 12-month/1000-hour manufacturer’s warranty as standard. Bobcat’s industry leading financing solutions are also available on Certified machines.