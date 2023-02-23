AUSA joins forces with Ahern to distribute entire range

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, has closed a deal with Ahern Denmark, the Nordic division of the Ahern Group, to distribute the dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers made by the manufacturer from Barcelona in Denmark. This means that Ahern Denmark has now become the exclusive importer of AUSA products in the country, where significant brand growth is expected.

This new agreement between AUSA and Ahern is the third between the two companies globally. Since 2020, Ahern Group has been one of AUSA’s customers in the US through its Ahern Rentals businesses, which was recently acquired by United Rentals, and with Diamond A Equipment, a dealer of AUSA’s dumpers and rough terrain forklifts in the states of California and Nevada. Additionally, in May 2022, both companies also joined forces in Australia, with the aim of consolidating their presence in the country and increasing their market share over the coming years.

“Given the great results that we have achieved in our joint commercial projects, we are certain that embarking on this new phase with Ahern in Denmark is the right move to increase our visibility and grow the AUSA brand in the market”, remarked Manuel Urbaneja, AUSA Area Manager. “There is currently a growing need for compact machinery for the construction and rental sectors, where our electric vehicles also bring significant added value. Furthermore, launching this project together with Henrik B. Skibsted, General Manager of Ahern Denmark and a well-known person in that country’s construction sector, ensures that we have a team with extensive experience and outstanding customer services. We are sure that this new agreement will help us to fulfil our business objectives in Denmark”.