New Holland combine lands top Agritechnica award

The DLG (German Agricultural Society), organiser of Agritechnica, has announced the winners of the gold and silver medals of the Agritechnica Innovation Awards 2023.

The gold award went to New Holland for its CR twin axial rotor combine harvester. The vehicles awarded a silver were the Steyr Hybrid CVT, New Holland’s T4 Electric Power fully-electric,automated utility tractor, Stoll’s telescopic front loader and New Holland’s T7.270 LNG methane powered tractor.

The leading innovation award scheme in the agricultural machinery industry received 251 entries of which 218 were approved for the list of exhibition innovations. The DLG Innovation Jury has awarded one innovation with the gold and 17 innovations with the silver medal.

Gold award winner

The overall concept of the new CR twin axial rotor combine harvester from New Holland has therefore been designed for a maximum power density while complying with all restrictions. The core element of the new CR combine harvester is the drive technology with an engine that is mounted longitudinally according to the rotors’ angle of inclination.

The centrally located split-power gearbox is used to drive rotors and harvesting headers with an intake chain in a straight line or via a propeller shaft. The left rotor serves as a counter shaft for the feed drum. The propeller shaft is located on the right-hand side of the chassis above the level of the rotor housing. Consequently, there are no drives on either side of the chassis between the chassis and the running gear, as a result of which the width of the chassis has increased considerably. The resulting space has been used to widen the threshing channel and therefore to increase the installed technical output of the combine harvester.

To eliminate any blockages, a software-controlled automatic system not only performs the otherwise usual back and forth movements to loosen the blockage, but also slews the belt tensioner to the respective tensioning side of the feed drum belt, which leads to particularly precise transfer of the rotary movement.

The patented cleaning system has also been made 13 percent wider and grain elevator loading has been optimised, while pressure sensor-supported control technology measures the ram pressure and therefore harvested crop distribution separately on the front and rear upper sieve. Bare areas resulting from uneven distribution of the mix of grain and non-grain constituents are compensated through lateral shaking, as a result of which the system not only ensures consistent distribution of the material on the upper sieves on the flat and also on lateral slopes, but is also able for the first time to solve the basic lateral distribution problem typical of axial rotor combine harvesters. The straw chopping and distribution system is equipped with camera-based control technology, which increases the combine harvester’s energy efficiency while the machine’s weight has remained virtually unchanged at the same time thanks to weight-optimised designs.

With the new CR twin axial rotor combine harvester, New Holland is advancing into a new performance dimension in twin axial rotor combine harvesters using the longitudinal flow principle.