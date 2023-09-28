AGRITECHNICA: John Deere to present concept ethanol engine

John Deere is leveraging its engineering expertise to vet and test new technologies that simplify the integration of renewable fuels with combustion engine technology as it strives to deliver more value and productivity to customers.

It will have a concept 9.0L engine that is compatible with ethanol on display at this year’s Agritechnica show. This concept engine illustrates the company’s ongoing commitment to developing a diversified portfolio of solutions that can meet power needs across equipment sizes and applications.