Bosch Rexroth to present array of new products at Agritechnica

At this year’s Agritechnica, Bosch Rexroth will present new products for developing innovative, high-performance agricultural machines and tractors in a cost-effective manner.

In hydraulics, these include the complete AgDrive solution for the travel drive of self-propelled agricultural machines, SB24/SB34 sandwich valves with advanced functions and new additions to the range of axial piston pumps for the electronic open circuit (eOC).

In the area of automation, a radar-based collision warning system will improve safety in the field, on construction sites and on the roads. The eLION modular electrification platform is now complemented by compact motors. The BODAS Connect telematics portfolio has new entry-level hardware. To encourage digital collaboration when developing mobile machines, Bosch Rexroth is launching a new offering with the myBODAS platform.

AgDrive solution

In the AgDrive travel drive solution, Bosch Rexroth combines state-of-the-art hydrostatic travel drive components and BODAS Software to form a complete package which allows customisable travel drives for self-propelled, multi-motor agricultural machines to be developed in a cost-effective manner.

For even more efficient working hydraulics, Bosch Rexroth is expanding its eOC (electronic Open Circuit) platform with the new A10VO Series 60 medium-pressure axial piston pump with high power density. Thanks to the 50 percent reduction in pressure pulsation, noise emissions and space requirements have again been reduced, while the revised rotary group improves efficiency.

Thanks to a new 5-position valve spool, the SB24 and SB34 sandwich valves provide manufacturers of tractors and other agricultural machines with more functions in the same space. One practical application for the fifth position is the Hitch Lowering Support (HLS) for lowering attachments quickly and safely without installing additional valve modules.

Automation and electrification innovations

With the radar-based collision warning system, Bosch Rexroth is presenting a modular, easy-to-integrate complete solution at Agritechnica that improves off-highway safety and reduces development work. The system helps to prevent accidents, especially when traveling at high speeds. Thanks to clearly defined interfaces, the solution is compatible with all travel drives and meets the functional safety requirements set out in the ISO 21815 standard.

Bosch Rexroth is adding the EMP series of precisely controllable motors with improved power density to the eLION modular electrification platform. With high torques in the lower speed range, the new series has everything needed for particularly compact and high-performance machines.

Bosch Rexroth is offering manufacturers a cost-effective introduction to customized telematics for off-highway vehicles with its new RCU Lite connectivity unit. The attractively priced entry-level hardware for IoT applications not only offers excellent performance – it is also scalable and safe.

Digital collaboration

With the enhanced myBODAS development platform, Bosch Rexroth provides a digital workspace that allows easier and faster software development thanks to numerous support and community features. In addition, registered members can download validated BODAS application software from the three product lines ASrun, ASopen and ASlib free of charge as part of the Try it First approach. They can then test and modify the software according to their requirements. Licensing costs are only incurred for use in series production.