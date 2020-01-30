Kobelco to make splash at SaMoTer

Excavator manufacturer Kobelco is revving up for SaMoTer, Italy’s leading construction exhibition, at the end of March.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe N.V. (KCME) will use the event as a platform to showcase its latest mini and midi excavators as well as the Kobelco SK140SRLC-7 which will make its European debut at the event.

KCME’s product range boasts an extensive line-up of high performance excavators from its smallest SK08 and SK10SR-2 minis and short radius machines for compact job sites, to its heaviest SK500LC-10 and SK850LC-10 models for larger jobsites and quarries. Vehicles will include:

The next-generation Kobelco SK85MSR-7, first launched at BAUMA 2019. This midi machine offers superior performance, greater efficiency and productivity with increased power and speed over the previous models, as well as one of the most sophisticated operator cabins in class.

The all-new SK140SRLC-7, a new generation of short radius excavators that delivers enhanced efficiency and productivity and sets a new class-defining standard in operational use and operator comfort.

The SK210SNLC-10 and SK240SN-10 excavators, which enjoy the same high performance, lifting capabilities and fuel economy as the conventional SK210LC-10 model, but also benefit from a super-narrow undercarriage, which is ideal for customers in the Alpine region.

SaMoTer 2020 marks the event’s 31st anniversary. Taking place every three years, it welcomes more than 450 exhibitors from the construction industry as well as more than 80,000 visitors from over 80 countries. KCME exhibited at SaMoTer for the first time in 2017.