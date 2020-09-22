EIMA confirms commitment and dates

EIMA International, the world exhibition of agricultural machinery, will take place as scheduled, and with two editions: a digital preview 11-15th November 2020, and the physical exhibition, postponed from this year, to be held at the Bologna exhibition centre 3-7th February 2021.

The organisers of the EIMA are using their first ever digital show not only as a business and learning experience in its own right, but also as a way for attendees to prepare for the physical event in February.

“The dual rendezvous aims to serve the market, providing an extraordinarily rich virtual preview designed to explore the business potential on a global level, and a physical edition with great technical content and great scenographic impact,” said Alessandro Malavolti, president of FederUnacoma, the Italian manufacturers’ association behind the event. “Thanks to the digital preview, businesses will be able to face the February exhibition in a rational and selective way, optimising the times and costs of their participation.”

One of the many safety measures that will be put in place in Bologna in February will be the control of the flow of visitors. This will be enhanced via an app for visitors, which will indicate the flow of the public in the pavilions at any time of the day, thereby enabling attendees to pick the most fluid routes.

Along with the app, visitors are being encouraged to plan their visit to the event more carefully than before. For this reason, the digital preview of EIMA International promises to be a formidable system for selecting partners and rationalising a calendar of appointments.

Countdown to digital: 11-15th November

The virtual event will create an interactive world where exhibiting companies will be able to set up their own virtual rooms, placing inside them – in evocative 3D spaces – a gallery of ranges and new products, as well as information material about the company. For updates visit www.eima.it

23th September

A calendar will be issued, detailing the conferences, seminars, technical and educational events, as well as the live shows that will animate the Agorà, the large virtual space specifically dedicated to the exhibition’s cultural contents.

25th September

A digital seminar will be available for all exhibitors (with simultaneous translation into English) specifically dedicated to online marketing techniques.

5th October

Organisers Feder Unacoma will send an updated documentation on the Digital Preview, accompanied by multimedia support materials, to the diplomatic network of embassies and ICE offices abroad, for the maximum dissemination of the event in the press and with the operators from each country.

15th October

Deadline for manufacturers that intend to hold company press conferences and product presentations inside the Agorà to notify the organizers and book the space. (After this date each company will still have the option to organize events and meetings directly inside their own room).

11th November

The first day of the EIMA Digital Preview! The busy programme of events in the Agorà will include the event presenting the finalist models in the Tractor of the Year 2021.

12th November

Preview event of the Technical News competition promoted by FederUnacoma will be streamed live.