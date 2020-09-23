Industrial Vehicle Technology International
In this Issue – Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2021 – Off Highway Edition

The Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2021 – Off-Highway Edition is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features:

Looking forward: In an exclusive interview with iVT, CEO and president of Manitou, Michel Denis, discusses changing direction, working through lockdown and gazing into the future

An electrifying contest: The iVT Design Challenge for 2021 asked entrants to create an EV with futuristic functionality. We unveil our four finalists

No growth without innovation: Kubota Corporation, the off-highway machine and engine manufacturer, is celebrating its 130th birthday

Strength and performance: JDPS offers superior modular and flexible electrification solutions for OEMs

Powering up: The future of hybrid, electric and diesel solutions looks comfortable, with new engines from Cummins

A worldwide drive: When it comes to axles and gearboxes for the forestry industry, NAF has all the answers

 

 

