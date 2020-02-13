Doosan lines up innovations for ConExpo

Attendees at next months’s ConExpo in Las Vegas will be able to see an advanced line-up of excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks (ADTs) powered by innovation from Doosan.

Visitors can explore the latest Doosan models DA45 ADT, the DL580-5 wheel loader and the DX800LC-5 crawler excavator – the largest Doosan machine yet. The company will also showcase Concept-X, an autonomous worksite in development as the company invests in meeting the construction industry’s future equipment and technology needs.

The new Stage V compliant DA45 ADT is being shown for the first time at ConExpo. The DA45 has a payload of 41 tonne and is powered by the new Scania Stage V DC13 13 litre diesel engine with an output of 368 kW (500 HP).

The new Scania engine has undergone two years of very intensive testing in exacting construction and mining environments and have passed with flying colours. Whilst the core of the Scania engine, which has been responsible for its exceptional reliability, has not changed, the main difference in the new engine from its predecessor is the improved after-treatment system.

New features incorporated

The new DA45 Stage V machine features a new cab and a semi-levelling front suspension that adjusts itself independently depending on the operating conditions to ensure a comfortable working environment for the operator. As well as these changes, the new Stage V model offers many more features – one of the most eye-catching is a new design for the front frame and bonnet components on the trucks, created by the Doosan Design Team in accordance with the latest trends in the market.

Best-in-class rough and soft terrain performance

Like all Doosan ADTs, the new DA45 features an articulation hinge positioned behind the turning ring to provide equal weight distribution to the front axle even during maximum steer articulation. This combined with a free-swinging rear tandem bogie ensures equal distribution of weight to each wheel and guarantees permanent 6-wheel contact and drive for equal power distribution and excellent performance particularly on difficult terrains such as soft ground, uneven surfaces, very steep slopes, tight turns or a combination of all of these difficult conditions.

Ideal for heavier materials handling

With a bucket capacity of 5.4 m3, the DL580-5 top-of-the-range wheel loader has a similar look to the next model in the range, the DL550-5, but features robust structural components and an advanced sophisticated double circuit axle oil cooler system. This provides an ideal solution for applications such as block lifting and other heavier material-handling needs in industrial, construction, recycling, mining and quarrying applications.

To meet these requirements, the DL580-5 has an operating weight of 36030 kg and higher static tipping loads (straight/full turn 40°) of 29700 and 26200 kg, respectively. The overall size of the DL580-5 is almost the same as the DL550-5, but the new model is equipped with a series of features that make the machine extremely reliable and durable.

For example, the front structure is more rugged, with greater rigidity and strength. The DL580-5 has reinforced Z-bar kinematics for heavier lifting with few moving parts. This design also helps stabilise the loader, enables rapid bucket movements and keeps the bucket at the right angle position at all times. As with all Doosan DL-5 models, the DL580-5 is also available with a High-lift configuration, with a longer arm enabling higher dumping of materials.

The DL580-5 is powered by the Scania DC13 6-cylinder engine producing 283 kW (380hp) of power at 1800rpm. The Scania DC13 engine provides a generous maximum torque of 1765 Nm at 1300 rpm and up to a 10% reduction in fuel consumption and excellent response.

As well as the powerful Scania DC13 engine, the DL580-5 also features automatic 5-speed powershift transmission, heavy duty cooled axles, a high comfort cab, smooth and responsive hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulic connections, together providing a solution for the heaviest jobs that need to be done. As with all other Doosan DL-5 wheel loaders, most of these features are standard on the DL580-5 unlike other machines on the market where they are options and many have been developed to optimise fuel efficiency.

DoosanConnect telematics system

Fleet managers can improve maintenance and enhance productivity with data from Doosan’s online telematics offering, the DoosanConnect system. Using built-in monitoring hardware on Doosan machines, DoosanConnect provides real-time diagnostics, critical alerts and shareable data, empowering fleet managers and equipment owners to reduce downtime and maximize equipment investments.