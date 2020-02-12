Sinoboom showcasing world’s largest articulating boom lift at ConExpo

Chinese aerial lift manufacturer Sinoboom will be exhibiting the world’s largest articulating boom lift at next month’s ConExpo in Las Vegas.

The recently-launched articulating boom lift, the GTZZ46J, is currently being supplied to companies active in the petrochemical sector, and will likely be Sinoboom’s standout product. The 153ft GTZZ46J claims to be the highest reach articulated boom lift on the market, topping the JLG 1500AJP by 400mm.

However the company is using ConExpo to display a variety of machines from four product lines representing a diverse set of options in the powered access sector.

The GTBZ28J Telescopic Boom Lift, the single diesel-powered machine on display, is robustly-built to give a long working life, carries a number of intelligent sensors to detect safe working range, and offers a 29.7m (97.44ft) working height with 250kg (55lbs) lifting capacity.

Sinoboom’s all-electric GTZZ16EJ Articulating Boom Lift offers great flexibility and efficiency, with a 230kg (507lb) lifting capacity, 17.7m (58ft) working height, and a large range of operation.

Last but not least three electric Scissor Lifts – GTJZ0407SE, GTJZ0608M and GTJZ1414E – give working heights from 5.8m-15.8m (19-52ft), and have been developed to cater to customer demands for quiet, efficient and flexible access solutions, and feature compact, ergonomic designs, tight turning circles and a range of safety features for operator protection.

The company’s theme for this show – Enhancing Quality, Elevating Excellence – emphasises the brand’s reputation both at home and abroad for personnel lifts of exceptional high quality and advanced technology, supported by a strong, robust R&D process and excellent customer service.