Collaborate to Innovate 2020 awards open for entries

The Engineer magazine’s annual search for the UK’s most innovative, collaborative engineering projects is open for entries.

The Engineer, the UK’s leading magazine for engineering and technology news, has run the Collaborate to Innovate Awards (C2I 2020) annually since 2015.

The Awards, which are supported by the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and sponsored by Frazer-Nash Consultancy aims to uncover and celebrate great examples of engineering collaboration, a dynamic considered critical to solving many of the challenges and problems faced by society.

The competition is open to any project that is truly innovative, represents a collaboration between two or more separate organisations and has had, or is likely to have, a demonstrable impact in its area of application.

For this year’s awards, entries are invited from projects addressing fundamental engineering challenges across eight categories, including automotive; aerospace, defence and security; information, data and connectivity; healthcare and medical; energy and environment; and manufacturing technology.

Other categories include the coveted ‘young innovator’ award – which celebrates great examples of school student engineering projects; The Engineer Grand Prix award – which is chosen by the editorial team of The Engineer; and a new trophy, The Future Thinking Award, which is sponsored by our headline partner Frazer-Nash Consultancy.

As in previous years, entries will be judged by leading figures from the UK engineering community, including Alan Newby, director of aerospace technology and future programmes at Rolls-Royce; Neil McDougall, managing director of Frazer-Nash Consultancy; Airbus spacecraft structures engineer Abbie Hutty; Samantha Francis – EPSRC Deputy Director- Research Base; John Halton, director for business and industry at EngineeringUK; Professor Andy Wright, director of strategic technology at BAE Systems; and Rosa Wilkinson, communications director at HVM Catapult.

This year’s competition is supported by EPSRC and EngineeringUK, and sponsored by Frazer-Nash Consultancy, Babcock, Mazak and HVM Catapult. For sponsorship enquiries contact Justyn.gidley@markallengroup.com

The closing date for entries is Friday 10th July. Winners will be announced at a party in London on Wednesday 4th November.

