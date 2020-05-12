Case IH tractor delivery signals increased agricultural mechanisation in Ethiopia

More than 40 Case IH Maxxum tractors were delivered to EthioLease in Ethiopia last month as part of a programme to increase access to agricultural machinery for the country’s farmers.

EthioLease is a subsidiary of Africa Asset Finance Company Inc. (AAFC) and was formed to address equipment shortages in Ethiopia by providing financing and leasing services for capital goods across multiple sectors including agriculture.

This latest Case IH tractor delivery was part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) and EthioLease, signed in February this year. As Ethiopia strives to increase the mechanization of its agriculture industry, smallholder farmers who are unable to purchase their own equipment will now have access to these tractors via ATA farmers’ mechanization centers.

The delivery included 44 Maxxum 125 tractors featuring 126 hp (93 kW) rated engines, in a combination of cab and ROPS configurations. Designed for pure functionality, these Maxxum 125 tractors provide all the power needed for land preparation, cultivation, sowing and haulage, while being economical on fuel and intuitive to drive.

With an estimated population of 105 million, Ethiopia must improve its agricultural productivity to sustainably feed its people. Increasing access to agricultural machinery will enhance productivity while reducing harvest losses, and improve the quality of life for people working on farms.

With a traditional rainfed system, farmers can only produce a single crop each year, but by combining mechanization with modern irrigation systems, the same land can produce two or more crops each year, and this would transform food security for the country.

“We are very proud to supply the first of a large number of tractors to Ethiopian farmers through EthioLease,” said Nardos Admasu, Case IH business manager for Ethiopia. “Over the last two years, Case IH has sold nearly 200 tractors in Ethiopia, increasing visibility of the brand and gaining the trust of the many farmers who are using our machinery. We believe the farmers leasing through EthioLease will benefit greatly from access to our machinery. EthioLease provides a valuable service, bridging the gap between local communities striving for hard currency and global agricultural equipment brands such as Case IH. Just as we are sure Ethiopian farmers will be happy to drive our Maxxum tractors, we are thrilled to be able to deliver our quality machinery to the people who need it.”