Case IH and New Holland honoured for innovation

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) have included three innovative technologies from Case IH and from New Holland respectively in their annual AE50 Awards. The awards honour the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.

Case IH has won recognition for three innovations which help producers save time, reduce costs and improve overall operating safety. The AFS Connect Magnum series tractor provides producers with the freedom to manage, monitor, adjust and transfer machine and agronomic data the way they want. A completely redesigned operating system enables remote display viewing, service diagnostics and software updates, and is further testament to CNH Industrial’s development of the theme of digitalisation and precision farming. The 2160 Early Riser split-row large fold front planter was recognized for its wing wheel system, which provides optimal weight distribution between the tractor and planter – for improved operational productivity. This is the fifth award in the last five years for 2000 series Early Riser planters. The third award for Case IH was won by the Precision Air 5 series air cart with curve compensation, which helps ensure proper product distribution across the drill in tight turns and corners, to help enhance yields.

New Holland also has three innovations named to the top 50, which highlight the brand’s commitment to an innovative and forward-looking approach to agricultural mechanisation. The SideWinder Ultra armrest places all key tractor in-cab controls ergonomically and logically in a single location. It also features a fully customisable operator interface, which enables drivers to configure specific operating functions to suit their individual preferences.

Ground Speed Management II, available on New Holland’s T5 and T6 ranges of midrange tractors was also recognised. This system automatically maintains the requested forward speed at the optimal operating point in terms of engine speed and gear selection, thereby reducing fuel consumption and enhancing efficiency. The P-Series Air Cart’s automatic levelling and agitation system for air carts equipped with an auxiliary tank was also included. The system ensures that fine seed, inoculant or other small-particle sized products adequately cover all of the meter rollers in near-empty tank conditions for maximum productivity.