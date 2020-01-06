Agri-industry gears up for LAMMA

In its 38th year, 40,000 attendees are expected between Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th January at the NEC in Birmingham. LAMMA is the only event held in the UK that brings together all the farming community. The event will showcase a number of British and international machinery, new product launches and exciting new products, as well as innovative and game-changing technology.

With 11 sold out halls packed with new ideas and cutting edge equipment, over 700 exhibitors will showcase the latest tractors, combines, drills and cultivation kit, as well as wide range of products, tools and services.

LAMMA show organiser AgriBriefing is once again joining forces with health and safety specialist Safety Revolution to help drive down the number of deaths and serious injuries occurring on UK farms.

The Farm Safety Zone at LAMMA ’20 will provide a valuable opportunity to promote positive safety messages to help address this ongoing problem on UK farms, which saw 32 workers lose their lives and around 14,000 more suffer non-fatal injuries in 2018/19.

In addition agricultural businesses looking to drive their export sales in key markets across the globe will be able to obtain expert advice from specialists at the Department for International Trade. As the UK prepares to leave the EU and trade negotiations begin in earnest, many existing and budding exporters of agricultural machinery, equipment and services will be keen to discuss the opportunities in different markets to help in their decision making.

Specialists from the DIT’s Agri-tech team will highlight export opportunities in several markets, including Latin America, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Africa and Asia.