The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Agriculture

VIDEO: Kuhn unveils Karl – its autonomous agricultural robot

Chris McCulloughBy 1 Min Read

At Agritechnica in November 2023 Kuhn Group gave the first public showing to its fully autonomous, cabless, agricultural robot, suitable for working fields without any direct human control. In this exclusive interview Kuhn Group’s Jean-Christophe Haas gives iVT the lowdown on the machine, with more about how it works and plans for the future.

Share.

Chris McCullough is a freelance multi-media journalist based in Northern Ireland and has spent the past 18 years travelling the globe hunting for the best stories in food, farming and politics. Chris has won a number of awards for his photos and journalism and is always on the lookout for his next exclusive.

Related Posts