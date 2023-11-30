At Agritechnica in November 2023 Kuhn Group gave the first public showing to its fully autonomous, cabless, agricultural robot, suitable for working fields without any direct human control. In this exclusive interview Kuhn Group’s Jean-Christophe Haas gives iVT the lowdown on the machine, with more about how it works and plans for the future.
VIDEO: Kuhn unveils Karl – its autonomous agricultural robot
By Chris McCullough1 Min Read
Chris McCullough
Chris McCullough is a freelance multi-media journalist based in Northern Ireland and has spent the past 18 years travelling the globe hunting for the best stories in food, farming and politics. Chris has won a number of awards for his photos and journalism and is always on the lookout for his next exclusive.