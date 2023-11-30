ABZ Innovation launches new crop spraying drone with 30-litre payload

Hungarian-based ABZ Innovation has launched a new crop spraying drone that can carry 30 litres of pesticides each flight.

Based on the success of its smaller L10 model with a 10 litres capacity, the company has now launched the bigger L30 model with a 30 litres tank.

Powered by a 25000mAh battery, the L30 is designed for farms around 80 to 100 hectares in size, and can spray up to 21 hectares per hour.

It comes with a four battery pack set, and to achieve maximum performance from them, one battery powers the drone, one is always charging and two are resting. Depending on the use the batteries are expected to have 200 to 1,000 charge cycles.

The basic L30 drone weighs 29kgs without the battery which weighs an additional 9.4kgs. It has a maximum take-off weight of 72kgs and a maximum spraying altitude of 7m. A working width of 9m is achievable with the L30 and it can also be fitted with a granular spreader.

The smaller L10 drone weighs 15.4kgs without battery which weighs an extra 4.7kgs. It has a maximum take-off weight of 29kgs.

Both the L10 and L30 drones use two nozzles to apply the spray which hits the target crop more efficiently as the droplets are pushed downwards by the force of the four propellers.

The modular structure L10 drones have adjustable working widths and a maximum flow rate of 4.8l per minute, while the L30 can achieve up to 16l per minute. The spraying system has a brushless pump and impellers as well as a three-stage filter system.

The company offers training for drone pilots and farmers to get them used to the technology and also offers a comprehensive backup service for technical advice and spare parts.

ABZ Innovation has developed the drones in partnership with the University of Gyor in Hungary.

Their drones are already operating across Europe and are set to enter the UK market soon once the final approvals have been given.

Karoly Ludvigh, ABZ’s chief executive, said: “With the UK agricultural sector facing significant challenges, our drone technology offers a practical solution, enhancing efficiency while adhering to the highest environmental standards.

“Global political tensions, supply issues, weather and food shortages no longer make traditional methods practical. Our advanced CDA spraying system, coupled with highly optimised airflow from the propellers, set our drones apart.

“Not only do we offer exceptional efficiency, but our enhanced power train extends the life of our drones’ batteries, ensuring the lowest possible operating costs.

“Our drones are capable of navigating on a centimetre level accuracy, providing an unmatched precision in plant protection. We are on the cusp of roll out in the UK and are eager to bring our solutions to the next generation of farmers.”