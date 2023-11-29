Hydreco Hydraulics to showcase cutting-edge solutions at Excon

Hydreco Hydraulics, a Duplomatic Group company and now part of Daikin Industries, will present its new products at the Excon tradeshow that will take place in Bangalore, India, 12-16 December.

Hydreco Hydraulics India will be unveiling its latest offering; cost-effective pumps specially designed for the Indian market. These pumps represent a fusion of advanced technology and cost efficiency, catering to the unique needs of the construction industry in India.

The company aims to provide reliable solutions that contribute to the growth and efficiency of construction projects across the country.

Introducing the crane pump

In addition to the cost-effective pumps, Hydreco Hydraulics India is excited to introduce the Crane Pump at Excon 2023. This new product is set to redefine hydraulic solutions for cranes, offering enhanced performance, durability, and efficiency.

The Crane Pump is a testament to Hydreco Hydraulics’ commitment to continuous innovation in the field of hydraulic engineering.

Automatic Transmission PTO’s for niche markets

Hydreco Hydraulics India will also showcase its Automatic Transmission PTO’s (Hot-shift PTO), designed for niche markets like Fire & Rescue/Defence applications.

As the only provider of Made in India PTO for these critical applications, Hydreco Hydraulics reaffirms its dedication to meeting the specialized needs of these industries.