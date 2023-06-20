Steyr extends offering in 75-80hp sector

Steyr Traktoren is adding a new flagship to its entry-level Kompakt S tractor range, giving customers seeking a 75-80hp model more options in terms of specification to suit different agricultural and municipal needs.

The Kompakt S range currently comprises the 55hp 4055 Kompakt S and 65hp 4065 Kompakt S models, above which comes the 80hp 4080 in the larger-framed Kompakt range. To offer even more choice around this power mark, a further Kompakt S model, the 75hp 4075, is now available.

In offering an alternative to the 4080 Kompakt, the 4075 Kompakt S has a lower overall height of 2,492mm and a smaller turning radius of 3.82m. As a result, it is aimed particularly at those customers in sectors such as livestock and vegetable production for whom manoeuvrability around buildings, yards and small fields is especially important.

Powered, like other Kompakt S tractors, by a turbocharged and intercooled FPT F5C 3.4-litre engine with 600-hour service intervals, the 4075 Kompakt S also features the same 12F/12R transmission with 30- or 40km/hr top speed, and is available in 2wd or 4wd variants. Implement coupling specification includes a maximum of three rear remote valves with a diverter option for a fourth, plus two mid-mount valves to supply a joystick-operated loader – customers fitting their Kompakt S with a loader can specify a high-visibility roof option. The 2,100kg rear mechanical hitch includes draft and position control and a fast raise/lower function.

“Some smaller tractor users are increasingly looking for more power in a compact package, while others remain in need of a slightly larger design for bigger tasks,” notes Ross Macdonald, STEYR product marketing manager.

“With the extension of the Kompakt S line into new power territory with the new 75hp STEYR 4075 Kompakt S, they now have a wider choice of STEYR products to match their exact needs.”

Customers can order this new model now with deliveries beginning in September 2023.